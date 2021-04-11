Directors Guild Awards Winners (Updating Dwell)

As with most each different guild awards ceremony throughout the pandemic, the Directors Guild of America is presenting its winners in movie and tv through a digital ceremony.
Susanna Fogel gained the award for TV Comedy for HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant.” “We speak quite a bit about wholesome versus unhealthy dynamics in our trade and that is among the most necessary issues actually is feasible to be good and nonetheless make nice issues,” she stated. “Which is my third favourite factor about being a director after the enterprise class tickets and dental insurance coverage. We are able to create a household the place everybody feels supported and excited to return to work every single day.”
DGA president Thomas Schlamme opened the night by acknowledging the extraordinary circumstances the leisure trade has confronted over the earlier 12 months, each by means of the pandemic and ongoing reckoning over problems with racial and gender equality and office misconduct.
“We overcame the daunting activity of getting our trade again to work and most significantly, again to work safely,” he stated. “And on this transition of reckoning, our guild was introduced nearer collectively to hear, to study, and infrequently to unlearn. As we forge forward with the dedication to at all times do higher.”
The winners are being introduced reside, and this story will likely be up to date as they progress.
Theatrical Characteristic Movie
- Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari” (A24)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Dylan Brodie
First Assistant Director: Jeff Dubray
Second Assistant Director: Ann Laudick
Second Second Assistant Director: Stephen J. Hanan
- Emerald Fennell, “Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Reena Magsarili Raasch
First Assistant Director: Michael T. Meador
Second Assistant Director: Alexander Armero
Second Second Assistant Director: Anthony Manzo
- David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Allen Kupetsky
First Assistant Director: Richard Goodwin
Second Assistant Director: Samantha McGrady
Second Second Assistant Director: Matt McKinnon
Further Second Assistant Directors: Jeff Goodell, John Stern, George Williams III
- Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
Unit Manufacturing Managers: Charles Miller, Stuart M. Besser, Jonathan Shoemaker
First Assistant Director: Joseph P. Reidy
Second Assistant Director: Rachel Jaros
Second Second Assistant Director: Justin Bischoff
Location Managers: Dennis Voskov, Nick Rafferty (Chicago Unit)
- Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Photos)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Mary Kerrigan
First Assistant Director: Mary Kerrigan
First-Time Characteristic Movie
- Radha Clean, “The Forty-12 months-Previous Model” (Netflix)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: James Value
First Assistant Director: Michael L. Walker
Second Assistant Director: Kenyon Noble
Second Second Assistant Director: Jonathan Santos
Location Managers: Katarina Dedicova, Tim Stacker
- Fernando Frias de la Parra, “I’m No Longer Right here” (Netflix)
Manufacturing Managers: Martín Pérez Valle, Assia Fratz (New York Unit)
First Assistant Director: Carlos Suazo
Second Assistant Directors: Alí Santiago, Alex Burstein (New York Unit)
Second Second Assistant Directors: Karen Alcázar, Anthony James Faure (New York Unit)
- Regina King, “One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Paul O. Davis
First Assistant Director: Mark Anthony Little
Second Assistant Director: Kevin O’Neil
- Darius Marder, “Sound of Steel” (Amazon Studios)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Amy Greene
First Assistant Director: Matthew Vose Campbell
- Florian Zeller, “The Father” (Sony Photos Classics)
First Assistant Director: George Each
Second Assistant Director: Jamie D. Allen
Documentary Characteristic Movies
- “Boys State” (A24/Apple TV Plus) – Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss
- “The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Photos Classics) – Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw
- “My Octopus Instructor” (Netflix) – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed
- “The Painter and the Thief” (Neon/Elevation Photos)
- “Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO) – David France
Dramatic TV Sequence
- JASON BATEMAN: Ozark, “Wartime” (Netflix)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Matthew Spiegel
First Assistant Director: Peter Thorell
Second Assistant Director: Townson Wells Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Gorczyk
- JON FAVREAU: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshal” (Disney Plus)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Colin Wilson
First Assistant Director: Kim Richards
Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner-Wang Second Second Assistant Director: Heather Kehayas Further Second Assistant Director: David Buchwald
- VINCE GILLIGAN: Higher Name Saul, “Bagman” (AMC)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: James Paul Hapsas First Assistant Director: Efrain Cortes
Second Assistant Director: Louis Lanni
Second Second Assistant Director: KiKi Levine
- LESLI LINKA GLATTER: Homeland, “Prisoners of Struggle” (Showtime)
Unit Manufacturing Managers: Michael Klick, Philippa Naughten First Assistant Director: Sunday Stevens
Second Assistant Director: Wendy Bledsoe
- JULIE ANNE ROBINSON: Bridgerton, “Diamond of the First Water” (Netflix)
First Assistant Director: Ian Foster Woolf
Comedy TV Sequence
- ZACH BRAFF: Ted Lasso, “Biscuits” (Apple TV Plus)
- MJ DELANEY: Ted Lasso, “The Hope that Kills You” (Apple TV Plus)
- WINNER: SUSANNA FOGEL: The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency” (HBO Max)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Bonnie Muñoz
First Assistant Director: Derek Peterson
Second Assistant Director: Jacquie Dore
Second Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella Location Supervisor: Chris Banks
- ERIN O’MALLEY: Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Shock Occasion” (HBO)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Mary Church
First Assistant Director: Adam Feil
Second Assistant Director: Candice Lee Second Second Assistant Director: D.J. Carter
- JEFF SCHAFFER: Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Spite Retailer” (HBO)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Mary Church
First Assistant Director: Adam Feil
Second Assistant Director: Candice Lee
Second Second Assistant Directors: D.J. Carter, Brent Stanton
Motion pictures for Tv and Restricted Sequence
- SUSANNE BIER: “The Undoing” (HBO)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Deb Dyer
First Assistant Director: Richard Kinds
Second Assistant Director: Josh Muzaffer
Location Supervisor: Lauri Pitkus
Second Second Assistant Directors: Steven Lafferty, Alex Scricco Further Second Assistant Directors: Alex Scricco, Zachary Citarella
- SCOTT FRANK: “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
First Assistant Director: Aldric La’auli Porter
- THOMAS KAIL: “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: David Backus First Assistant Director: Robin Abrams Second Assistant Director: Thomas Gaito
- MATT SHAKMAN: “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Mary Kane
First Assistant Director: Janell Sammelman
Second Assistant Directors: Meaghan F. McLaughlin, Stephanie Tull Coscina
Second Second Assistant Directors: Katye Kalivoda, Nadeem Ashayer (Los Angeles Unit) Further Second Assistant Directors: Kate Pulley, George Williams (Los Angeles Unit)
- LYNN SHELTON: “Little Fires In all places,” “Discover a Method” (Hulu)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Brad Yacobian First Assistant Director: Luke Maxcy
Second Assistant Director: Kirisa Gavrin
Second Second Assistant Directors: Christina Lee, Gabriella Poli Vidal
Selection/Speak/Information/Sports activities — Commonly Scheduled Programming
- PAUL G. CASEY: Actual Time With Invoice Maher, “Episode 1835” (HBO)
Affiliate Director: Stacy Talbot
Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney
- JIM HOSKINSON: The Late Present with Stephen Colbert, “#1025 Dwell Present Following Capitol Rebel” (CBS)
Affiliate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib
- DON ROY KING: Saturday Night time Dwell, “Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters” (NBC)
Affiliate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk
- DAVID PAUL MEYER: The Day by day Present with Trevor Noah, “President Obama: Inspiring Future Leaders & ‘A Promised Land’” (Comedy Central)
Affiliate Director: Susan Religion Locke-Shapiro
- CHRISTOPHER WERNER: Final Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Trump & Election Outcomes” (HBO)
Affiliate Director: John Scott Wilson Stage Supervisor: Dino Castelli Location Supervisor: Demian Resnick
Selection/Speak/Information/Sports activities — Specials
- STACEY ANGELES: The Day by day Present with Trevor Noah Presents “Remembering RBG: A Nation Ugly Cried with Desi Lydic” (Comedy Central)
- MARIELLE HELLER: What the Structure Means to Me (Amazon)
Affiliate Director: Tomas ‘Dutch’ Deckaj Stage Supervisor: Nicole Payson
- JIM HOSKINSON: The Late Present with Stephen Colbert, “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night time 2020: Democracy’s Final Stand: Constructing Again America Nice Once more Higher 2020” (Showtime)
Affiliate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib
- SPIKE LEE, American Utopia (HBO)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Nina Shiffman
First Assistant Director: Jermaine Sumra
Second Assistant Director: Lizz Zanin
Further Second Assistant Director: Steven Bruno Location Supervisor: John Maher
- WINNER: THOMAS SCHLAMME: A West Wing Particular to Profit When We All Vote (HBO Max)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Debra James
First Assistant Director: Shawn Pipkin-West
Second Assistant Director: Courtney Franklin
Second Second Assistant Directors: Ni’cole Pettis, Cathy Bon
Actuality Applications
- DAVID CHARLES: Eco Problem, “3,2,1…Go!” (Amazon Prime Video)
Affiliate Director: Daniel Curran
Stage Managers: Ian Blankenship, Kevin Fletcher, Andy Nelson, Mickel Picco
- JON FAVREAU: The Chef Present, “Tartine” (Netflix)
Affiliate Director: Annie Johnson
- KEN FUCHS: Shark Tank, “1211” (ABC)
Affiliate Director: Amy Barker
Head Stage Supervisor: Eric Rhoden
Stage Managers: Doug Neal, Michael Strauss
- JOSEPH GUIDRY: Full Bloom, “Petal to the Steel” (HBO Max)
Affiliate Director: Sean Galvin
Lead Stage Supervisor: Jimmy Chriss
Stage Managers: Rachel Shimko, Kristianna Laroda, Richard Melendez
- RICH KIM: Lego Masters, “Mega Metropolis Block” (Fox)
Affiliate Director: Ryan Bunnell
Stage Managers: Will Baker, Kevin Fletcher
Documentaries
- MICHAEL DWECK & GREGORY KERSHAW: “The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Photos Classics)
- PIPPA EHRLICH & JAMES REED: “My Octopus Instructor” (Netflix)
- DAVID FRANCE: “Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO Max)
- AMANDA MCBAINE & JESSE MOSS: “Boys State” (A24/Apple TV Plus)
- BENJAMIN REE: “The Painter and the Thief” (Elevation Photos)
Youngsters’s Applications
- KABIR AKHTAR: Excessive College Musical: The Musical – The Sequence, “Opening Night time” (Disney Plus)
Unit Manufacturing Managers: Jeff T. Miller, Greg A. Hampson First Assistant Director: Brent Geisler
Second Assistant Director: Cody Harbaugh
- LARISSA BILLS: On Pointe, “Showtime!” (Disney Plus)
- DEAN ISRAELITE: The Astronauts, “Countdown” (Nickelodeon)
- RICHIE KEEN: The Therapeutic Powers of Dude, “Second Step: Homeroom” (Netflix)
Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Chris Phillips First Assistant Director: Natalie Van Doren
- WINNER: AMY SCHATZ: We Are the Dream: The Children of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO)
Commercials
- STEVE AYSON (MJZ): The Nice Chase, Nike (Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai)
First Assistant Director: John Lowe
- NISHA GANATRA (Chelsea Photos): #wombstories, Bodyform/Libresse (AMVBBDO)
- NICLAS LARSSON (MJZ): See the Unseen, VW Touareg (adam&eveDDB)
The Dad and mom, Volvo XC60 (Forsman & Bodenfors)
- MELINA MATSOUKAS (Prettybird): You Love Me, Beats by Dr. Dre (Translation)
First Assistant Director: Paul Norman Second Assistant Director: Don Johnson
- TAIKA WAITITI (Hungry Man): The Letter, Coca-Cola (Wieden & Kennedy London)
