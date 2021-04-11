Directors Guild Awards Winners (Updating Dwell)

As with most each different guild awards ceremony throughout the pandemic, the Directors Guild of America is presenting its winners in movie and tv through a digital ceremony.

Susanna Fogel gained the award for TV Comedy for HBO Max’s “The Flight Attendant.” “We speak quite a bit about wholesome versus unhealthy dynamics in our trade and that is among the most necessary issues actually is feasible to be good and nonetheless make nice issues,” she stated. “Which is my third favourite factor about being a director after the enterprise class tickets and dental insurance coverage. We are able to create a household the place everybody feels supported and excited to return to work every single day.”

DGA president Thomas Schlamme opened the night by acknowledging the extraordinary circumstances the leisure trade has confronted over the earlier 12 months, each by means of the pandemic and ongoing reckoning over problems with racial and gender equality and office misconduct.

“We overcame the daunting activity of getting our trade again to work and most significantly, again to work safely,” he stated. “And on this transition of reckoning, our guild was introduced nearer collectively to hear, to study, and infrequently to unlearn. As we forge forward with the dedication to at all times do higher.”

The winners are being introduced reside, and this story will likely be up to date as they progress.

Theatrical Characteristic Movie

Lee Isaac Chung , “Minari” (A24)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Dylan Brodie

First Assistant Director: Jeff Dubray

Second Assistant Director: Ann Laudick

Second Second Assistant Director: Stephen J. Hanan

, “Minari” (A24) Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Dylan Brodie First Assistant Director: Jeff Dubray Second Assistant Director: Ann Laudick Second Second Assistant Director: Stephen J. Hanan Emerald Fennell , “Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Reena Magsarili Raasch

First Assistant Director: Michael T. Meador

Second Assistant Director: Alexander Armero

Second Second Assistant Director: Anthony Manzo

, “Promising Younger Girl” (Focus Options) Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Reena Magsarili Raasch First Assistant Director: Michael T. Meador Second Assistant Director: Alexander Armero Second Second Assistant Director: Anthony Manzo David Fincher , “Mank” (Netflix)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Allen Kupetsky

First Assistant Director: Richard Goodwin

Second Assistant Director: Samantha McGrady

Second Second Assistant Director: Matt McKinnon

Further Second Assistant Directors: Jeff Goodell, John Stern, George Williams III

, “Mank” (Netflix) Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Allen Kupetsky First Assistant Director: Richard Goodwin Second Assistant Director: Samantha McGrady Second Second Assistant Director: Matt McKinnon Further Second Assistant Directors: Jeff Goodell, John Stern, George Williams III Aaron Sorkin , “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Unit Manufacturing Managers: Charles Miller, Stuart M. Besser, Jonathan Shoemaker

First Assistant Director: Joseph P. Reidy

Second Assistant Director: Rachel Jaros

Second Second Assistant Director: Justin Bischoff

Location Managers: Dennis Voskov, Nick Rafferty (Chicago Unit)

, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) Unit Manufacturing Managers: Charles Miller, Stuart M. Besser, Jonathan Shoemaker First Assistant Director: Joseph P. Reidy Second Assistant Director: Rachel Jaros Second Second Assistant Director: Justin Bischoff Location Managers: Dennis Voskov, Nick Rafferty (Chicago Unit) Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Photos)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Mary Kerrigan

First Assistant Director: Mary Kerrigan

First-Time Characteristic Movie

Radha Clean , “The Forty-12 months-Previous Model” (Netflix)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: James Value

First Assistant Director: Michael L. Walker

Second Assistant Director: Kenyon Noble

Second Second Assistant Director: Jonathan Santos

Location Managers: Katarina Dedicova, Tim Stacker

, “The Forty-12 months-Previous Model” (Netflix) Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: James Value First Assistant Director: Michael L. Walker Second Assistant Director: Kenyon Noble Second Second Assistant Director: Jonathan Santos Location Managers: Katarina Dedicova, Tim Stacker Fernando Frias de la Parra , “I’m No Longer Right here” (Netflix)

Manufacturing Managers: Martín Pérez Valle, Assia Fratz (New York Unit)

First Assistant Director: Carlos Suazo

Second Assistant Directors: Alí Santiago, Alex Burstein (New York Unit)

Second Second Assistant Directors: Karen Alcázar, Anthony James Faure (New York Unit)

, “I’m No Longer Right here” (Netflix) Manufacturing Managers: Martín Pérez Valle, Assia Fratz (New York Unit) First Assistant Director: Carlos Suazo Second Assistant Directors: Alí Santiago, Alex Burstein (New York Unit) Second Second Assistant Directors: Karen Alcázar, Anthony James Faure (New York Unit) Regina King , “One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Paul O. Davis

First Assistant Director: Mark Anthony Little

Second Assistant Director: Kevin O’Neil

, “One Night time in Miami” (Amazon Studios) Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Paul O. Davis First Assistant Director: Mark Anthony Little Second Assistant Director: Kevin O’Neil Darius Marder , “Sound of Steel” (Amazon Studios)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Amy Greene

First Assistant Director: Matthew Vose Campbell

, “Sound of Steel” (Amazon Studios) Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Amy Greene First Assistant Director: Matthew Vose Campbell Florian Zeller, “The Father” (Sony Photos Classics)

First Assistant Director: George Each

Second Assistant Director: Jamie D. Allen

Documentary Characteristic Movies

“Boys State” (A24/Apple TV Plus) – Amanda McBaine, Jesse Moss

“The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Photos Classics) – Michael Dweck, Gregory Kershaw

“My Octopus Instructor” (Netflix) – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed

“The Painter and the Thief” (Neon/Elevation Photos)

“Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO) – David France

Dramatic TV Sequence

JASON BATEMAN: Ozark , “Wartime” (Netflix)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Matthew Spiegel

First Assistant Director: Peter Thorell

Second Assistant Director: Townson Wells Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Gorczyk

, “Wartime” (Netflix) Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Matthew Spiegel First Assistant Director: Peter Thorell Second Assistant Director: Townson Wells Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Gorczyk JON FAVREAU: The Mandalorian , “Chapter 9: The Marshal” (Disney Plus)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Colin Wilson

First Assistant Director: Kim Richards

Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner-Wang Second Second Assistant Director: Heather Kehayas Further Second Assistant Director: David Buchwald

, “Chapter 9: The Marshal” (Disney Plus) Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Colin Wilson First Assistant Director: Kim Richards Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner-Wang Second Second Assistant Director: Heather Kehayas Further Second Assistant Director: David Buchwald VINCE GILLIGAN: Higher Name Saul , “Bagman” (AMC)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: James Paul Hapsas First Assistant Director: Efrain Cortes

Second Assistant Director: Louis Lanni

Second Second Assistant Director: KiKi Levine

, “Bagman” (AMC) Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: James Paul Hapsas First Assistant Director: Efrain Cortes Second Assistant Director: Louis Lanni Second Second Assistant Director: KiKi Levine LESLI LINKA GLATTER: Homeland , “Prisoners of Struggle” (Showtime)

Unit Manufacturing Managers: Michael Klick, Philippa Naughten First Assistant Director: Sunday Stevens

Second Assistant Director: Wendy Bledsoe

, “Prisoners of Struggle” (Showtime) Unit Manufacturing Managers: Michael Klick, Philippa Naughten First Assistant Director: Sunday Stevens Second Assistant Director: Wendy Bledsoe JULIE ANNE ROBINSON: Bridgerton, “Diamond of the First Water” (Netflix)

First Assistant Director: Ian Foster Woolf

Comedy TV Sequence

ZACH BRAFF: Ted Lasso , “Biscuits” (Apple TV Plus)

, “Biscuits” (Apple TV Plus) MJ DELANEY: Ted Lasso , “The Hope that Kills You” (Apple TV Plus)

, “The Hope that Kills You” (Apple TV Plus) WINNER: SUSANNA FOGEL: The Flight Attendant , “In Case of Emergency” (HBO Max)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Bonnie Muñoz

First Assistant Director: Derek Peterson

Second Assistant Director: Jacquie Dore

Second Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella Location Supervisor: Chris Banks

, “In Case of Emergency” (HBO Max) Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Bonnie Muñoz First Assistant Director: Derek Peterson Second Assistant Director: Jacquie Dore Second Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella Location Supervisor: Chris Banks ERIN O’MALLEY: Curb Your Enthusiasm , “The Shock Occasion” (HBO)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Mary Church

First Assistant Director: Adam Feil

Second Assistant Director: Candice Lee Second Second Assistant Director: D.J. Carter

, “The Shock Occasion” (HBO) Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Mary Church First Assistant Director: Adam Feil Second Assistant Director: Candice Lee Second Second Assistant Director: D.J. Carter JEFF SCHAFFER: Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Spite Retailer” (HBO)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Mary Church

First Assistant Director: Adam Feil

Second Assistant Director: Candice Lee

Second Second Assistant Directors: D.J. Carter, Brent Stanton

Motion pictures for Tv and Restricted Sequence

SUSANNE BIER: “The Undoing” (HBO)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Deb Dyer

First Assistant Director: Richard Kinds

Second Assistant Director: Josh Muzaffer

Location Supervisor: Lauri Pitkus

Second Second Assistant Directors: Steven Lafferty, Alex Scricco Further Second Assistant Directors: Alex Scricco, Zachary Citarella

(HBO) Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Deb Dyer First Assistant Director: Richard Kinds Second Assistant Director: Josh Muzaffer Location Supervisor: Lauri Pitkus Second Second Assistant Directors: Steven Lafferty, Alex Scricco Further Second Assistant Directors: Alex Scricco, Zachary Citarella SCOTT FRANK: “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

First Assistant Director: Aldric La’auli Porter

(Netflix) First Assistant Director: Aldric La’auli Porter THOMAS KAIL: “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: David Backus First Assistant Director: Robin Abrams Second Assistant Director: Thomas Gaito

(Disney Plus) Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: David Backus First Assistant Director: Robin Abrams Second Assistant Director: Thomas Gaito MATT SHAKMAN: “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Mary Kane

First Assistant Director: Janell Sammelman

Second Assistant Directors: Meaghan F. McLaughlin, Stephanie Tull Coscina

Second Second Assistant Directors: Katye Kalivoda, Nadeem Ashayer (Los Angeles Unit) Further Second Assistant Directors: Kate Pulley, George Williams (Los Angeles Unit)

(Disney Plus) Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Mary Kane First Assistant Director: Janell Sammelman Second Assistant Directors: Meaghan F. McLaughlin, Stephanie Tull Coscina Second Second Assistant Directors: Katye Kalivoda, Nadeem Ashayer (Los Angeles Unit) Further Second Assistant Directors: Kate Pulley, George Williams (Los Angeles Unit) LYNN SHELTON: “Little Fires In all places,” “Discover a Method” (Hulu)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Brad Yacobian First Assistant Director: Luke Maxcy

Second Assistant Director: Kirisa Gavrin

Second Second Assistant Directors: Christina Lee, Gabriella Poli Vidal

Selection/Speak/Information/Sports activities — Commonly Scheduled Programming

PAUL G. CASEY: Actual Time With Invoice Maher , “Episode 1835” (HBO)

Affiliate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney

, “Episode 1835” (HBO) Affiliate Director: Stacy Talbot Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney JIM HOSKINSON: The Late Present with Stephen Colbert , “#1025 Dwell Present Following Capitol Rebel” (CBS)

Affiliate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

, “#1025 Dwell Present Following Capitol Rebel” (CBS) Affiliate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib DON ROY KING: Saturday Night time Dwell , “Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters” (NBC)

Affiliate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk

, “Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters” (NBC) Affiliate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk DAVID PAUL MEYER: The Day by day Present with Trevor Noah , “President Obama: Inspiring Future Leaders & ‘A Promised Land’” (Comedy Central)

Affiliate Director: Susan Religion Locke-Shapiro

, “President Obama: Inspiring Future Leaders & ‘A Promised Land’” (Comedy Central) Affiliate Director: Susan Religion Locke-Shapiro CHRISTOPHER WERNER: Final Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Trump & Election Outcomes” (HBO)

Affiliate Director: John Scott Wilson Stage Supervisor: Dino Castelli Location Supervisor: Demian Resnick

Selection/Speak/Information/Sports activities — Specials

STACEY ANGELES: The Day by day Present with Trevor Noah Presents “Remembering RBG: A Nation Ugly Cried with Desi Lydic” (Comedy Central)

(Comedy Central) MARIELLE HELLER: What the Structure Means to Me (Amazon)

Affiliate Director: Tomas ‘Dutch’ Deckaj Stage Supervisor: Nicole Payson

(Amazon) Affiliate Director: Tomas ‘Dutch’ Deckaj Stage Supervisor: Nicole Payson JIM HOSKINSON: The Late Present with Stephen Colbert, “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night time 2020: Democracy’s Final Stand: Constructing Again America Nice Once more Higher 2020” (Showtime)

Affiliate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

“Stephen Colbert’s Election Night time 2020: Democracy’s Final Stand: Constructing Again America Nice Once more Higher 2020” (Showtime) Affiliate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib SPIKE LEE, American Utopia (HBO)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Nina Shiffman

First Assistant Director: Jermaine Sumra

Second Assistant Director: Lizz Zanin

Further Second Assistant Director: Steven Bruno Location Supervisor: John Maher

(HBO) Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Nina Shiffman First Assistant Director: Jermaine Sumra Second Assistant Director: Lizz Zanin Further Second Assistant Director: Steven Bruno Location Supervisor: John Maher WINNER: THOMAS SCHLAMME: A West Wing Particular to Profit When We All Vote (HBO Max)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Debra James

First Assistant Director: Shawn Pipkin-West

Second Assistant Director: Courtney Franklin

Second Second Assistant Directors: Ni’cole Pettis, Cathy Bon

Actuality Applications

DAVID CHARLES: Eco Problem , “3,2,1…Go!” (Amazon Prime Video)

Affiliate Director: Daniel Curran

Stage Managers: Ian Blankenship, Kevin Fletcher, Andy Nelson, Mickel Picco

, “3,2,1…Go!” (Amazon Prime Video) Affiliate Director: Daniel Curran Stage Managers: Ian Blankenship, Kevin Fletcher, Andy Nelson, Mickel Picco JON FAVREAU: The Chef Present , “Tartine” (Netflix)

Affiliate Director: Annie Johnson

, “Tartine” (Netflix) Affiliate Director: Annie Johnson KEN FUCHS: Shark Tank , “1211” (ABC)

Affiliate Director: Amy Barker

Head Stage Supervisor: Eric Rhoden

Stage Managers: Doug Neal, Michael Strauss

, “1211” (ABC) Affiliate Director: Amy Barker Head Stage Supervisor: Eric Rhoden Stage Managers: Doug Neal, Michael Strauss JOSEPH GUIDRY: Full Bloom , “Petal to the Steel” (HBO Max)

Affiliate Director: Sean Galvin

Lead Stage Supervisor: Jimmy Chriss

Stage Managers: Rachel Shimko, Kristianna Laroda, Richard Melendez

, “Petal to the Steel” (HBO Max) Affiliate Director: Sean Galvin Lead Stage Supervisor: Jimmy Chriss Stage Managers: Rachel Shimko, Kristianna Laroda, Richard Melendez RICH KIM: Lego Masters, “Mega Metropolis Block” (Fox)

Affiliate Director: Ryan Bunnell

Stage Managers: Will Baker, Kevin Fletcher

Documentaries

MICHAEL DWECK & GREGORY KERSHAW: “The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Photos Classics)

(Sony Photos Classics) PIPPA EHRLICH & JAMES REED: “My Octopus Instructor” (Netflix)

(Netflix) DAVID FRANCE: “Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO Max)

(HBO Max) AMANDA MCBAINE & JESSE MOSS: “Boys State” (A24/Apple TV Plus)

BENJAMIN REE: “The Painter and the Thief” (Elevation Photos)

Youngsters’s Applications

KABIR AKHTAR: Excessive College Musical: The Musical – The Sequence , “Opening Night time” (Disney Plus)

Unit Manufacturing Managers: Jeff T. Miller, Greg A. Hampson First Assistant Director: Brent Geisler

Second Assistant Director: Cody Harbaugh

, “Opening Night time” (Disney Plus) Unit Manufacturing Managers: Jeff T. Miller, Greg A. Hampson First Assistant Director: Brent Geisler Second Assistant Director: Cody Harbaugh LARISSA BILLS: On Pointe , “Showtime!” (Disney Plus)

, “Showtime!” (Disney Plus) DEAN ISRAELITE: The Astronauts , “Countdown” (Nickelodeon)

, “Countdown” (Nickelodeon) RICHIE KEEN: The Therapeutic Powers of Dude , “Second Step: Homeroom” (Netflix)

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Chris Phillips First Assistant Director: Natalie Van Doren

, “Second Step: Homeroom” (Netflix) Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Chris Phillips First Assistant Director: Natalie Van Doren WINNER: AMY SCHATZ: We Are the Dream: The Children of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO)

Commercials