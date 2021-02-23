Directors Guild, Content Players Decry ‘Malicious’ AAPI Attacks

As Hollywood continues to look at the alarming rise in anti-Asian hate crimes throughout the U.S., inventive unions and content material producers are talking out.

Following celeb outcry final week, the Directors Guild of America has formally issued a condemnation of assaults — lots of which have an effect on elders within the AAPI neighborhood.

“The DGA strongly condemns the rising hate crimes, racial harassment, and discrimination in opposition to Asian Individuals for the reason that onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. There isn’t any place in our society for these hateful acts fueled by incendiary rhetoric, scapegoating, and unjust stereotyping focused at folks of Asian descent,” a spokesperson for the group mentioned in an announcement.

“We and our Asian American Committee stand in solidarity with our Asian American members and the higher neighborhood impacted by these malicious assaults. We urge members to report incidents of racism within the office to the DGA’s Racial Harassment Hotline.,” the group concluded.

In a report from the advocacy group Cease AAPI Hate, 2,800 incidents of this sort of focused assault has been reported since final Spring. This represented an 867% improve in Asian hate crime victims final yr.

In late January, an 84-year-old man from Thailand was attacked throughout his morning stroll and knocked to the bottom, which was captured in a surveillance video. Vicha Ratanapakdee was despatched to the hospital, the place he died two days later. On the heels of that tragedy, a 91-year-old Asian American man was shoved to the sidewalk in Oakland’s Chinatown. A 64-year-old Vietnamese American girl was assaulted and robbed in San Jose, Calif., and simply final week, a 61-year-old Filipino American man acquired virtually 100 stitches after being slashed within the face on the New York Metropolis subway.

“Our tales wouldn’t exist with out various voices and views. We stand with the AAPI neighborhood in condemning the latest rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, in addition to all racists acts,” wrote the official Twitter account of HBO Max on Monday.

“For everybody who sees themselves or somebody they love in Lara Jean, Sasha and Marcus, Ioane, Ellie Chu, Claudia Kishi, or Pin-Jui. We stand united in opposition to racism, hatred, and violence,” Netflix mentioned, referencing a few of their hottest content material.

See extra companies sharing sources to assist fight these assaults under.

Our hearts are with our Asian neighborhood. We stand united with our companions to create a extra inclusive future. Study extra: https://t.co/HDGa5BCi2M #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/He9UDp0pCY — Nike (@Nike) February 19, 2021