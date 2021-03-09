Directors Guild TV Awards Nominations: Ted Lasso, Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Directors Guild of America has revealed this 12 months’s TV nominees for its 73rd annual DGA Awards, together with achievement in drama, comedy, restricted/TV film, 123, actuality, youngsters’s and commercials. Additionally introduced on Monday have been the nominees for this 12 months’s directorial achievement in documentaries.

“Ted Lasso” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” lead DGA Awards nominations this 12 months in scripted TV, with two every within the comedy class.

Additionally scoring a number of nods: Director Jon Favreau, who landed mentions each within the drama class, for “The Mandalorian,” and in actuality, for “The Chef Present.” The opposite particular person with a number of nominations is “The Late Present with Stephen Colbert’s” Jim Hoskinson, nominated in 123/speak/information/sports activities—commonly scheduled programming for the episode “#1025 Dwell Present Following Capitol Revolt” and 123/speak/information/sports activities—specials for “Stephen Colbert’s Election Evening 2020: Democracy’s Final Stand: Constructing Again America Nice Once more Higher 2020.”

New sequence receiving their first main TV awards nomination included Disney Plus’ “WandaVision,” receiving a nod for Matt Shakman in TV film/restricted sequence.

Moreover “Ted Lasso,” “Curb” and “The Late Present,” additionally receiving multuple noms was Comedy Central’s “The Each day Present,” each within the commonly scheduled and specials fields for 123/speak/information/sports activities.

HBO led all networks, with seven nominations, adopted by Netflix’s six. Disney Plus was shut behind with 5.

In comedy, Zach Braff and MJ Delaney obtained noms for guiding “Ted Lasso” episodes, whereas Jeff Schaffer and Erin O’Malley obtained these “Curb” noms. They’ll face off with Susanna Fogel from “The Flight Attendant.”

Favreau’s “The Mandalorian” nom will face off in drama with Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Vince Gilligan (“Higher Name Saul”), Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland”) and Julie Anne Robinson (“Bridgerton”).

The TV film/restricted sequence class shall be a contest between Shakman and Susanne Bier (“The Undoing”), Scott Frank (“The Queen’s Gambit”), Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”) and the late Lynn Shelton (“Little Fires All over the place”).

Final 12 months, high TV prizes went to “Watchmen” for drama sequence and “Barry” for comedy sequence. The DGA Awards are voted on by the 18,000-plus members of the guild. This 12 months’s awards acknowledges TV entries broadcast in the course of the interval of Jan. 1, 2020, via Feb. 28, 2021. Voting for the TV awards happened between February 19 and March 5.

This 12 months’s DGA Awards will happen on Saturday, April 10, with particulars to return on how the ceremony shall be dealt with. Prolific TV director and former DGA president Paris Barclay is ready to obtain the DGA Honorary Life Member Award.

Dramatic Sequence

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Nicole Kassell, “Watchmen”—HBO)

• JASON BATEMAN: Ozark, “Wartime” (Netflix)

Directorial Staff:

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Matthew Spiegel

First Assistant Director: Peter Thorell

Second Assistant Director: Townson Wells Second Second Assistant Director: Sarah Gorczyk • JON FAVREAU: The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshal” (Disney Plus)

Directorial Staff:

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Colin Wilson

First Assistant Director: Kim Richards

Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner-Wang Second Second Assistant Director: Heather Kehayas Extra Second Assistant Director: David Buchwald • VINCE GILLIGAN: Higher Name Saul, “Bagman” (AMC)

Directorial Staff:

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: James Paul Hapsas First Assistant Director: Efrain Cortes

Second Assistant Director: Louis Lanni

Second Second Assistant Director: KiKi Levine • LESLI LINKA GLATTER: Homeland, “Prisoners of Warfare” (Showtime)

Directorial Staff:

Unit Manufacturing Managers: Michael Klick, Philippa Naughten First Assistant Director: Sunday Stevens

Second Assistant Director: Wendy Bledsoe • JULIE ANNE ROBINSON: Bridgerton, “Diamond of the First Water” (Netflix)

Directorial Staff:

First Assistant Director: Ian Foster Woolf Comedy Sequence (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Invoice Hader, “Barry”—HBO) • ZACH BRAFF: Ted Lasso, “Biscuits” (Apple TV Plus) • MJ DELANEY: Ted Lasso, “The Hope that Kills You” (Apple TV Plus) • SUSANNA FOGEL: The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency” (HBO Max)

Directorial Staff:

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Bonnie Muñoz

First Assistant Director: Derek Peterson

Second Assistant Director: Jacquie Dore

Second Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella Location Supervisor: Chris Banks • ERIN O’MALLEY: Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Shock Celebration” (HBO)

Directorial Staff:

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Mary Church

First Assistant Director: Adam Feil

Second Assistant Director: Candice Lee Second Second Assistant Director: D.J. Carter • JEFF SCHAFFER: Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Spite Retailer” (HBO)

Directorial Staff:

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Mary Church

First Assistant Director: Adam Feil

Second Assistant Director: Candice Lee

Second Second Assistant Directors: D.J. Carter, Brent Stanton Films for Tv and Restricted Sequence (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Johan Renck, “Chernobyl”—HBO) • SUSANNE BIER: “The Undoing” (HBO)

Directorial Staff:

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Deb Dyer

First Assistant Director: Richard Types

Second Assistant Director: Josh Muzaffer

Location Supervisor: Lauri Pitkus

Second Second Assistant Directors: Steven Lafferty, Alex Scricco Extra Second Assistant Directors: Alex Scricco, Zachary Citarella • SCOTT FRANK: “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Directorial Staff:

First Assistant Director: Aldric La’auli Porter • THOMAS KAIL: “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)

Directorial Staff:

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: David Backus First Assistant Director: Robin Abrams Second Assistant Director: Thomas Gaito • MATT SHAKMAN: “WandaVision” (Disney Plus)

Directorial Staff:

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Mary Kane

First Assistant Director: Janell Sammelman

Second Assistant Directors: Meaghan F. McLaughlin, Stephanie Tull Coscina

Second Second Assistant Directors: Katye Kalivoda, Nadeem Ashayer (Los Angeles Unit) Extra Second Assistant Directors: Kate Pulley, George Williams (Los Angeles Unit) • LYNN SHELTON: “Little Fires All over the place,” “Discover a Method” (Hulu)

Directorial Staff:

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Brad Yacobian First Assistant Director: Luke Maxcy

Second Assistant Director: Kirisa Gavrin

Second Second Assistant Directors: Christina Lee, Gabriella Poli Vidal

Selection/Speak/Information/Sports activities — Recurrently Scheduled Programming

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Don Roy King, “Saturday Evening Dwell”—NBC)

• PAUL G. CASEY: Actual Time With Invoice Maher, “Episode 1835” (HBO)

Directorial Staff:

Affiliate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney

• JIM HOSKINSON: The Late Present with Stephen Colbert, “#1025 Dwell Present Following Capitol Revolt” (CBS)

Directorial Staff:

Affiliate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

• DON ROY KING: Saturday Evening Dwell, “Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters” (NBC)

Directorial Staff:

Affiliate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk

• DAVID PAUL MEYER: The Each day Present with Trevor Noah, “President Obama: Inspiring Future Leaders & ‘A Promised Land’” (Comedy Central)

Directorial Staff:

Affiliate Director: Susan Religion Locke-Shapiro

• CHRISTOPHER WERNER: Final Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Trump & Election Outcomes” (HBO)

Directorial Staff:

Affiliate Director: John Scott Wilson Stage Supervisor: Dino Castelli Location Supervisor: Demian Resnick Selection/Speak/Information/Sports activities — Specials (LAST YEAR’S WINNERS: James Burrows and Andy Fisher, “Dwell in Entrance of a Studio Viewers Norman Lear’s ‘All within the Household’ and ‘The Jeffersons’”—ABC) • STACEY ANGELES: The Each day Present with Trevor Noah Presents “Remembering RBG: A Nation Ugly Cried with Desi Lydic” (Comedy Central) • MARIELLE HELLER: What the Structure Means to Me (Amazon)

Directorial Staff:

Affiliate Director: Tomas ‘Dutch’ Deckaj Stage Supervisor: Nicole Payson • JIM HOSKINSON: The Late Present with Stephen Colbert, “Stephen Colbert’s Election Evening 2020: Democracy’s Final Stand: Constructing Again America Nice Once more Higher 2020” (Showtime)

Directorial Staff:

Affiliate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib • SPIKE LEE, American Utopia (HBO)

Directorial Staff:

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Nina Shiffman

First Assistant Director: Jermaine Sumra

Second Assistant Director: Lizz Zanin

Extra Second Assistant Director: Steven Bruno Location Supervisor: John Maher • THOMAS SCHLAMME: A West Wing Particular to Profit When We All Vote (HBO Max)

Directorial Staff:

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Debra James

First Assistant Director: Shawn Pipkin-West

Second Assistant Director: Courtney Franklin

Second Second Assistant Directors: Ni’cole Pettis, Cathy Bond Actuality Packages (LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Jason Cohen, “Encore!”—Disney Plus) • DAVID CHARLES: Eco Problem, “3,2,1…Go!” (Amazon Prime Video)

Directorial Staff:

Affiliate Director: Daniel Curran

Stage Managers: Ian Blankenship, Kevin Fletcher, Andy Nelson, Mickel Picco • JON FAVREAU: The Chef Present, “Tartine” (Netflix)

Directorial Staff:

Affiliate Director: Annie Johnson • KEN FUCHS: Shark Tank, “1211” (ABC)

Directorial Staff:

Affiliate Director: Amy Barker

Head Stage Supervisor: Eric Rhoden

Stage Managers: Doug Neal, Michael Strauss • JOSEPH GUIDRY: Full Bloom, “Petal to the Metallic” (HBO Max)

Directorial Staff:

Affiliate Director: Sean Galvin

Lead Stage Supervisor: Jimmy Chriss

Stage Managers: Rachel Shimko, Kristianna Laroda, Richard Melendez • RICH KIM: Lego Masters, “Mega Metropolis Block” (Fox)

Directorial Staff:

Affiliate Director: Ryan Bunnell

Stage Managers: Will Baker, Kevin Fletcher

Documentaries

(LAST YEAR’S WINNERS: Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, “American Manufacturing unit”—Netflix)

• MICHAEL DWECK & GREGORY KERSHAW: “The Truffle Hunters” (Sony Footage Classics)

• PIPPA EHRLICH & JAMES REED: “My Octopus Trainer” (Netflix)

• DAVID FRANCE: “Welcome to Chechnya” (HBO Max)

• AMANDA MCBAINE & JESSE MOSS: “Boys State” (A24/Apple TV Plus)

• BENJAMIN REE: “The Painter and the Thief” (Elevation Footage)

Kids’s Packages

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Amy Schatz, “Tune of Parkland”—HBO)

• KABIR AKHTAR: Excessive College Musical: The Musical – The Sequence, “Opening Evening” (Disney Plus)

Directorial Staff:

Unit Manufacturing Managers: Jeff T. Miller, Greg A. Hampson First Assistant Director: Brent Geisler

Second Assistant Director: Cody Harbaugh

• LARISSA BILLS: On Pointe, “Showtime!” (Disney Plus)

• DEAN ISRAELITE: The Astronauts, “Countdown” (Nickelodeon)

• RICHIE KEEN: The Therapeutic Powers of Dude, “Second Step: Homeroom” (Netflix)

Directorial Staff:

Unit Manufacturing Supervisor: Chris Phillips First Assistant Director: Natalie Van Doren

• AMY SCHATZ: We Are the Dream: The Children of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO)

Commercials

(LAST YEAR’S WINNER: Spike Jonze, “Dream It,”–Squarespace)

• STEVE AYSON (MJZ): The Nice Chase, Nike (Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai)

First Assistant Director: John Lowe

• NISHA GANATRA (Chelsea Footage): #wombstories, Bodyform/Libresse (AMVBBDO)

• NICLAS LARSSON (MJZ): See the Unseen, VW Touareg (adam&eveDDB)

The Dad and mom, Volvo XC60 (Forsman & Bodenfors)

• MELINA MATSOUKAS (Prettybird): You Love Me, Beats by Dr. Dre (Translation)

First Assistant Director: Paul Norman Second Assistant Director: Don Johnson

• TAIKA WAITITI (Hungry Man): The Letter, Coca-Cola -(Wieden & Kennedy London)

Right here’s the DGA Awards tally by community:

HBO: 7

Netflix: 6

Disney Plus: 5

HBO Max: 4

Apple TV Plus: 3

Amazon Prime Video: 2

Comedy Central: 2

Showtime: 2

ABC: 1

AMC: 1

CBS: 1

Fox: 1

Hulu: 1

NBC: 1

Nickelodeon: 1

Amongst different honors set to be handed out this 12 months, director Betty Thomas will obtain the DGA’s 2021 Robert B. Aldrich Award; UPM Brian E. Frankish will obtain the DGA’s 2021 Frank Capra Achievement Award; and affiliate director Joyce Thomas will obtain the DGA’s 2021 Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award.