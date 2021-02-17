Dirt 5 tops Xbox Game Pass list of new games for remainder of February

Despite being fully involved in the second half of the shortest month of the year, Xbox Game Pass will receive even more games in the remainder of February 2021.

Stands out above all Dirt 5, a game that went on sale last November and has a free update to Xbox Series X / S through the Smart Delivery system. It is one of those few titles that has reached 120fps, as we told you in its review, so you can check the speed of the Codemasters game in high-framerate.

We can also highlight Killer Queen Black, which launches on February 23 on Xbox One and PC, the same date it will be available in Microsoft’s subscription program. The game was previously released on Nintendo Switch and will have cross-play.

“Xbox and Game Pass are incredible platforms for Killer Queen Black,” said Matt Tesch, co-founder of Liquid Bit. “The Xbox tools make it easy to access the game directly, and Game Pass means our community will have new fighters for a long time to come.”

This is the full list of all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming days:

Code Vein – February 18: PC

– February 18: PC Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (ID @ Xbox) – Feb 18: Console, Cloud

(ID @ Xbox) – Feb 18: Console, Cloud Wreckfest – February 18: Console, PC, Cloud

– February 18: Console, PC, Cloud Killer Queen Black ([email protected]) – Feb 23: Console, Cloud

– Feb 23: Console, Cloud Dirt 5 – Feb 25: Console, PC, Cloud

– Feb 25: Console, PC, Cloud Elite Dangerous – February 25: console

– February 25: console Superhot: Mind Control Delete (ID @ Xbox) – Feb 25: PC

