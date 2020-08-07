Dirty Dancing 2 Has Been Officially Confirmed, Because No One Puts Baby In A Corner

Depart a Remark
For those who’re not having the time of your life right this moment, this piece of thrilling information may carry you proper up. Dirty Dancing 2 has been confirmed to be within the works over at Lionsgate, and Jennifer Gray is on board to play Baby once more. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer made the announcement, together with phrase from the studio that John Wick 5 is going on and horror movie Antebellum skipping its theatrical launch.
Just some weeks in the past, rumors swirled round a Dirty Dancing sequel when Jennifer Gray signed on to star and government produce a mysterious dance film with the identical studio behind 2004’s Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. One element specifically that tipped followers off was the unnamed movie’s setting within the ‘90s. Simply depend thirty-some years since Baby’s unforgettable summer time on the Catskills Resort and all the things strains up.
Jonathan Levine, the proficient director behind Seth Rogen movies 50/50 and Lengthy Shot, is growing the undertaking along with his frequent collaborator, Gillian Bohrer. Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis, the writers of the 2019 romance 5 Ft Aside and Conjuring universe horror movie The Curse of La LLorona, are penning the Dirty Dancing 2 screenplay.
The announcement that got here in the course of the Thursday studio earnings name prompted Lionsgate’s CEO Jon Feltheimer to make this remark (by way of Deadline):
Will probably be precisely the form of romantic, nostalgic film that the franchise’s followers have been ready for and which have made it the biggest-selling library title within the Firm’s historical past.
The unique Dirty Dancing was an enormous success when it hit theaters in 1987, making over $200 million worldwide towards a $5 million price range. Because the CEO alluded, the romance turned the primary film to ever promote over 1 million copies on residence video, cementing the title’s immense recognition on the daybreak of the medium’s rise to prominence. The film additionally scored the Greatest Authentic music Oscar for “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”
It is too early to know something in regards to the specifics of the plot for Dirty Dancing 2, besides that it’ll heart on Baby in her 50s. Perhaps will probably be about her deciding to take up dancing once more years later? Jennifer Gray did win 2010’s season of Dancing With the Stars subsequent to Derek Hough, so one would think about she’s as much as studying some extra strikes.
Jennier Gray lately starred in Amazon Prime’s comedy Crimson Oaks from 2014 and 2017, and she or he was on three episodes of Gray’s Anatomy final yr. Dirty Dancing was remade for tv by ABC in 2017, starring Abigail Breslin – a chance Gray didn’t become involved in. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend as extra information develops about this thrilling remake of an ‘80s traditional.
