Dirty John’s Amanda Peet And Christian Slater Are Surprisingly Likable In Season 2 Premiere

Not like the primary season, there is no such thing as a actual “soiled” at this level. Or a minimum of, nobody that matches the archetype of Season 1’s topic – John Meehan, who was a felony con-man whose final crime of many was an tried abduction. In this sense, the Broderick saga is a shocking case if the anthology’s two seasons wished to have one thing in widespread. As Dirty John progresses in its second season, it could make extra sense.