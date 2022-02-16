“Dirty war”: David Faitelson branded America malicious with arbitration (Photo: Capture/ESPN)

After defeating Santos Laguna on the date 5 of Guard1anes 2022the America club filed an open complaint addressed to the president of the Arbitration Commission, Arturo Briziowith emphasis on the “inability” of the arbitral body commanded by Louis Henry Santander.

After stating the reasons why they considered the job incompetent during the engagement, David Faitelson He was the first to counter the complaint, because in addition to calling the cream-blue painting “weepers,” he now described the issue as delicate.

“An open letter of complaint? América is known to be powerful, it is an influential team in all areas of the Mexican soccer industry and even beyond. This complaint has been made with treachery and advantage, and seeking that, when in doubt, the referee favors his interests… Bad, very bad, for a sensitive issue and a club of these dimensions… ”

David Faitelson criticized the complaint filed by America and called it malicious (Photo: ESPN/EFE)

The analyst of ESPN He published a column on the company’s website in which he questioned the true interests of America when filing the complaint, since he first mentioned that he was “predisposing arbitration for the rest of the tournament”.

“I don’t know if it was his idea. Santiago Bathshis sports manager, or the coach himself, Santiago Solari; But the reality is that seems exaggerated, out of place, or perhaps too suspicious”, affirmed Faitelson before moving on to the political and economic interests that guide the Coapa cadre.

“America is closely linked to the political and economic interests of the Mexican Soccer Federation”

Because the Americanist team is an institution of power in Mexican soccer and also has an abundant history, the complaint against the Arbitration Commission becomes “dangerous and malicious,” according to Davidespecially because it is a club with an important interference in public opinion.

“America has started a “dirty war”, and knowing its power, it knows that it is going to win it…”

Santiago Baños denounced the bad refereeing of Liga MX that put the players of America at risk (Photo: Twitter/@Sbanos)

Previously, Faitelson attacked the complaint in another waybecause it even seemed comical to him that this institution filed a claim due to its history.

Through your official account Twitterthe sports analyst ESPN shattered the stance taken by the Coapa’s directivesince he explained that the azulcrema team is one of the clubs that has Greater relevance in the First Division of Mexico, for which he pointed out as “dirty game” his intention to complain about the arbitration of the tournament.

For the sports specialist, the complaint of Santiago Baths It did not make logical sense and he regretted the resource that the azulcrema squad had to resort to. Also the sports journalist He called them “crybaby” for showing their complaint immediately after being harmed by the arbitration decisions.

(Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

His publication raised different reactions among the fans since the panelist of Spicy Soccer is commonly associated with “anti-americanist” ideology, so they refuted Faitelson’s argument. But another part of netizens supported his idea.

David did not limit himself to a single comment on the controversy, since since the position of America was made known due to the decisions of Luis Enrique Santander, the referee who whistled the game on Day 5, Faitelson scoffed at how Eagles They quickly showed their disagreement because of the way the main judge whistled the confrontation.

Finally, the sports analyst from ESPN reiterated his description of “weepers” to the Americanists Y He again pointed out the intentions of Santiago Baños by publishing a public letter on social networks to the Arbitration Commission. “The ‘dirty game’ of Baños…America predisposes arbitration…They know they are ‘powerful’. They complain and cry…”, published in his official account of Twitter.

