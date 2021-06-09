Disagreement: Tejashwi Yadav referred to as Nitish executive a ‘fungus’, BJP mentioned, ‘He himself is a Chinese language virus’

Patna: The rhetoric in Bihar’s politics has now reached ‘fungus’ and ‘Chinese language virus’. The state’s major opposition birthday party RJD referred to as the Nitish executive a ‘fungus’. On the identical time, BJP additionally didn’t prolong in reversing Tejashwi Yadav. BJP referred to as Tejashwi a ‘Chinese language virus’. RJD chief and previous Deputy Leader Minister Tejashwi Yadav has focused the Nitish executive through tweeting from his Twitter deal with mentioning a media record. Additionally Learn – Pati Ka Pyar: Spouse went house, didn’t agree even after persuasion, then the individual reached Purnia from UP with a scooty, was once stuck through the police, then…

Tejashwi tweeted and wrote, "Nitish Sarkar is a 'fungus' imposed on Bihar through the Election Fee within the month of November. Via converting the verdict of the folks, it's costing Bihar to inform its 'outcome' to the Election Fee. The BJP puppets sitting within the gadget through infiltrating the Election Fee within the guise of officers additionally were given their praise.

Right here, the BJP concerned within the executive right away retaliated in this remark of Tejashwi. BJP OBC Morcha's Nationwide Basic Secretary and Spokesperson Dr. Nikhil Anand retaliated and mentioned, "Tejashwi Yadav is shocked. They're calling Leader Minister Nitish Kumar ji a fungus through tweeting. What's Tejashwi himself? Are there Chinese language viruses?"

Nikhil mentioned that on this difficult length of Kovid, Tejashwi’s habits is like Chinese language virus and he’s spreading propaganda in Kovid, however does no longer need to take any duty. He mentioned that as a pace-setter of the opposition, he isn’t feeling the collective duty however has change into a sufferer of over-criticism. The type of rhetoric you’re making.

Giving recommendation, Nikhil mentioned that the central and state executive have executed a excellent task in combination, which isn’t proper to have a look at it with an insignificant opposition. He mentioned, “Tejashwi Yadav might habitually make political statements, however at the moment he’s simply being used to doing political nonsense.”