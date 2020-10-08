Disappointed over wife’s death, a man commits suicide after killing three innocents

Chandigarh One person is so disappointed with the wife’s death that she has taken a fatal step like suicide after killing her three innocent children. This person has also left a suicide note behind this heartbreaking accident. Beant Singh, a resident of Punjab’s Bathinda district, Hamirgarh, died two months ago due to cancer, which he was disappointed about. Also Read – Former CBI Director Ashwani Kumar Suicide in his home, has also been the Governor of Nagaland-Manipur

In Bathinda district of Punjab, 35-year-old Beant Singh died himself after killing his three children. The bodies of two young children were found hanging from a bed standing there, while the body of a child was hanging from the fan. Police gave this information on Thursday.

Bathinda Deputy Superintendent of Police Jasbir Singh said that the wife of Beant Singh, a resident of Hamirgarh, died of cancer two months ago, which he was disappointed about. He used to earn a living by transporting goods from motorized rickshaws.

According to the police, he committed suicide by hanging himself after killing his three children Prabhjot Singh (7), Arshadip Kaur (3) and Khushi (1). He told that the bodies of two small children were found hanging from a bed standing there, while the body of Prabhjot was hanging from the fan. Police said that a suicide note has also been found from the spot.