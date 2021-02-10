Disappointment at Super Bowl LV: it had the worst audience in recent times

The coordinator of the Health Institute of the State of Mexico, Carlos Aranza Doniz, was dismissed this Monday along with an adviser for having attended the Super Bowl on Sunday, held in Florida (United States). EFE / EPA / GARY BOGDON



The championship of the NFL is the most watched television event of the year in the United States and the Super Bowl That trend continued in 2021, although this time it was tuned in by 96.4 million people across all platforms, the lowest audience since 2007, the host station said Tuesday.

For a straightforward comparison, some 102.3 million people had seen the Super Bowl last year. In addition, the second most watched event was another football game that recorded 43 million views, while the most watched non-sports program in 2020 had been reality The Masked Singer, which drew an audience of 27 million.

The Super Bowl Sunday was billed as a duel between the legendary 43-year-old quarterback. Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers y the Prodigy Patrick mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who led his team to victory last year at age 24. In the end, it was a one-sided affair, with the seasoned quarterback leading the Florida franchise to a 31-9 victory, while picking up a record seventh crown.

Tom Brady achieved his seventh NFL champion ring

Friends and family usually gather for the annual masterpiece, but coronavirus restrictions may have lowered viewership numbers this year. However, the 55th Super Bowl was a broadcast success, becoming the most live-streamed NFL game, CBS said in a statement. The average audience of 5.7 million viewers online.

The NFL allowed various platforms to stream the game, including on the platform All Access de CBS, Yahoo Sports, Verizon Media and mobile applications Chiefs and Buccaneers. CBS All Access, the ViacomCBS group’s flagship online video service, experienced technical difficulties at the start of the broadcast before returning to normal, several US outlets reported.

Technical reliability, particularly of live broadcasts, is becoming a big problem for broadcasters as viewers move from traditional television to online broadcasting. Paramount Plus, the successor of CBS All Access, will launch on March 4, with an expanded offering as it tries to compete in a fiercely competitive market.

The Weeknd was the artist of the halftime show (Reuters)

At the expected attractions of the Super Bowl, the pop singer The Weeknd She took over from Jennifer López and Shakira and displayed her successes in the halftime musical show. With logistical limitations due to prevention measures – the public was not allowed to go down to the field this time – the Canadian appeared on a stage located in the stands and opened the ‘show’ with “Starboy” in front of a set with a silhouette urban illuminated with neon lights.

The 12-minute mini-concert concluded with the singer on the lawn surrounded by more than a hundred dancerss with their heads completely bandaged, as he sang “Blinding Lights” and fireworks rained down on the stadium.

The Super Bowl He also paid tribute to the protagonists of the fight against the coronavirus in the United States, the country with the most deaths (463,000) and infections (26 million) due to the pandemic.

