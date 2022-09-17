Disastrous troop management aggravates Russia’s stumbles in Ukraine

Six months after the invasion, Western analysts still see the Russian military as riddled with falsehoods and corruption and desperate to tell President Vladimir Putin’s entourage what they want to hear.

Wars are planned in offices but fought on the ground. And in the invasion of Ukrainethe strategic errors of Russia they point to insufficient supervision of their rank-and-file fighters.

Since the beginning of the war, on February 24, there are indications that many Russian soldiers do not have a clear idea of ​​the objectives of the operation. Some even thought at first that they were being mobilized for maneuvers.

“The Russian army is an army of lies”, said in May the general Thierry Burkhardhead of the French armed forces.

“People lied saying that the Ukrainian army would not fight, that the Russian forces were prepared for war, that their leaders knew how to command,” he added.

“Senior officers only think about their medals and taking care of their career. But the soldiers just want to survive,” says Alexander Grinberg of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.

“Putin asks for results that are not realistic and nobody tells him the truth, not even in private”, points Grinbergformer member of Israel’s military intelligence.

“Is it possible for a brave officer to dare to take this initiative? He for sure, but he will remain the exception and not much will change on the ground (…), except to be able to limit the damage and save some lives, ”he added.

The magnitude of the Russian losses is uncertain. Ukraine claims it has killed 50,000 Russian soldiersbut most western sources consider this figure to be too high.

The recent Ukrainian counteroffensive caught Russian forces off guard. Reports of desertions, refusal to follow orders, and poor morale surfaced, suggesting flaws in the chain of command.

The death or injury of Russian generals and officers also took their toll because training programs seem to have deteriorated recently, making it difficult to find replacements, experts say.

“They have a problem with the training of superiors, especially because there are not enough non-commissioned officers” who have been climbing the ranks and are “experts in their fields,” he told the news agency AFP a high-ranking French military commander on condition of anonymity.

Russia tends to promote mostly older officers, he says. “And if your only relationship with subordinates is one of power, where the older ones get promoted, launching an attack is tricky,” she said.

This effect on morale will only get worse if the war drags on.regardless of the numerical superiority of the Russian troops.

“An army is the sum of its skills and capabilities. Without a strong infrastructure for recruitment, training and innovation, Russia’s lump sum has shrunk considerably,” explains French military historian Michel Goya.

“The Russian ability to maneuver has been weakened and has been poorly replaced by smaller and less competent units,” he said.

Another risk to Moscow it is that the culture of dishonesty seems to have permeated the heart of its military apparatus.

“Russian military officers frequently lie to their superiors about the status of their unit,” says military historian Chris Owen.

The expert refers to communications from Russian soldiers intercepted by the Ukrainian forces in which the Moscow military reports false successes in the fighting and “consequent attacks launched under misinformation”.

The surprise Ukrainian counterattack has reignited the debate on whether Putin will call for general mobilization, which would show that his so-called “special military operation” in Ukraine is indeed a war.

“When the reports reach the top of the chain of command (the Defense Ministry leadership and Putin himself) they are likely to be so distorted and inaccurate that the people running the war have a very unrealistic picture of what is happening on the ground“, Add.

For now, the government appears to be banking on hiring more mercenaries, especially paramilitary contractor Wagner, and more volunteer fighters.

A video that has been widely circulated on social media allegedly shows oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, an ally of Putin and suspected of financing the Wagner group, offering contracts to inmates in the courtyard of a Russian prison.

“If you serve for six months, you are free. If you arrive in Ukraine and decide that it is not for you, we will execute you,” says the person in the video, whose authenticity was not confirmed by AFP.

For Phillips O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of Saint Andrews in Scotland, although the video is “very creepy, it is also a sign of the great crisis of Russia in its attempts to generate more soldiers”

(With information from AFP)

