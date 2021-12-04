Disciplinary Commission issued a veto notice to the University Stadium for court invasion

The University Stadium was fined by the Disciplinary Commission for the invasion of 2 fans onto the pitch. (Photo: Twitter / @ TigresOficial)

After the triumph obtained in the east of the semifinals of the Opening 2021, by the UANL Tigers before him Lion, the euphoria of some was unleashed aficionados. Some managed enter the field of play to join in the festivities. As a result of these actions, the board of the felines received a warning from the Disciplinary Commission.

Said institution, through a statement on its social networks, announced that Miguel Herrera’s team has been credited with a veto notice about him University Stadium, adding a economic fine. The reason was that it was put in integrity danger of their own players and coaching staff. In addition to the fact that a violation of sanitary protocols.

“The Disciplinary Commission informs that, derived from the events presented in the Tigres de la UANL match vs. León, corresponding to the first leg of the Semifinals of the # GritaMéxico A21 Liga MX Tournament, a notice of veto is imposed on the UANL Tigres Club and an economic fine ”, it can be observed in the letter.

“The veto notice is derived from the invasion of the court by two people at the end of the game, a situation that could put the integrity and health of players and members of the Technical Corps at risk. In addition, taking into account the current health contingency, said invasion represents a flagrant violation of health protocols, “the statement concluded.

Paraguayan Carlos González was the scorer of the second goal that gave the Tigres victory and the advantage in the semifinal phase. (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)

The moment the Tigers they celebrated the 2-1 that the Paraguayan striker scored, Carlos Gonzalez, At the minute 90+5, it could be observed in the photographs that were captured by the reporters who were in the field at two people who were on the court without access permission and celebrating with the feline set.

It is worth mentioning that in the past, the Estadio de los Tigres has suffered of the vetoes, one for reasons of violence between your main bar Free and Lokos and other feline fans. The second was also motivated by a pitch invasion.

The last punishment he received March 27, 2010, when in a match corresponding to the local tournament they faced the Red Devils of the Toluca, there was a brawl in the stands with the game in progress between members of his own fans.

Tigres unveiled its third uniform for Clausura 2022. (Photo: Instagram/@culto.futbol)

On the other hand, the July 31, 2001 in a duel between the Tigers and the America, a fan of 26 years, who at the time declared to belong to the feline bar, invaded the pitch e tried to attack the goalkeeper of the rival team, who at that time was Adolfo Rios. However, the goalkeeper of the Eagles managed dodge the blows before the assailant was referred by the stadium police. Subsequently, he was given a fine corresponding to MXN 400, which could not pay. For that reason he remained Behind bars by 36 hours.

The team of Miguel Herrera managed to obtain the victory in the first leg of the semifinals of the Apertura 2021 against the Esmeraldas of Lion. Therefore, in case of obtaining a victory O tie in the second leg, they will be the first finalist team from Liga BBVA MX. The closing of the series will take place next Sunday at Nou Camp Stadium in León, starting at the 9:00 p.m..

KEEP READING:

TigresFemenil announced the signing of Nigerian soccer player Uchenna Kanu

Who is Benjamín Galdames the player who rejected Chile to play for Mexico

The FC Juárez agreement that could open a door for Mexican-Americans in Liga MX