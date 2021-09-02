Disciplinary Commission reaffirmed punishment to Dinenno for the insult to a commissioner at the end of the match between Pumas vs Toluca

Dinenno has barely accumulated two goals so far in the Apertura 2021 (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



The Pumas will find it difficult after the break for the FIFA date. Although it had been speculated that an appeal would be requested for the red card to Juan Ignacio Dinenno, this was not possible and the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) announced that the suspension is maintained: In the report presented by the refereeing body it is read that the punishment is maintained for “using offensive, insulting or humiliating language and / or gestures.

According to him Article 18 of the FMF Sanctions Regulations: “Disrespecting or insulting the Authorities of the FMF, the MX League / MX EXPANSION LEAGUE or the Directors of the Affiliated Clubs or the attending public” will result in a penalty of one to three suspension matches and a fine of 90 1,500 UMA’s to the player who breaks these principles. ” Given the written rules, little could be done after the Argentine will face the party commissioner, José Odilón Trujillo.

“Punish said Commissioner, for acting inappropriately against a ball collector, applying a suspension of 4 games, in which he may not have any type of participation in any official match organized by the FMF,” reported the Disciplinary Officer. The Disciplinary Committee did not mention anything in the tournament to a possible reduction of the punishment to Corona, therefore, it is practically a fact that it will continue with the two suspension matches, ”reads the FMF bulletin after the game for the championship between Cruz Azul and Santos.

Cesar Arturo Ramos was in charge of showing the red to the Argentine forward (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

So far the punishment for the Pumas striker has already been announced; however, the status of the gaming commissioner is still unknown. This character had already presented a conflict previously, with Jesús Corona in the final of the last tournament: this incident had kept him off the courts during Grita México 2021; now that he returned and generated controversy again, it is waiting for what will be the punishment that the official will receive, if any.

“What are you doing here, you shitty shit?” Were the remarks that the Argentine launched against Odilón Trujillo at the end of the game against Toluca at Nemesio Diez. This was the determining factor for the killer see the red card and the judges’ body it will be reflected in the arbitration report.

Andrés Lilini has a complicated task and little time. The pressure begins to arrive, as the impatience of the auriazul fans increases with the bad results and situations such as the three expulsions on matchday seven.

Pumas march in position 15 of Grita México 2021 (Photo: Twitter / @PumasMX)

After the FIFA date, the Pumas will face Chivas, and although it is a team that also has negative inertia, they are always a difficult rival for the felines. To that, we add that nor they will have Juan Ignacio or Alan Mozo, and the squad is not deep enough to cover these absences.

“Nothing to say about the expulsions, we have to work and use basic forces to solve the casualties as always,” said Lilini at the end of the match against the Red Devils when asked about the three expulsions. This chaos may mean the resurrection of something so valuable and not very bright in pumas in recent years: its quarry; Although it is certainly not the solution, it may be the first step to rebuild but not to clean up the bad steps that Pumas has taken since last season.

KEEP READING:

Dinenno’s words to the commissioner of Pumas vs Toluca that caused his expulsion

Who is the FMF commissioner related to the expulsion of Dinenno and the lawsuits with Jesús Corona

José Ramón exploded against Chucho Ramírez: “he spent more time with his girlfriend than with Pumas”

Hugo Sánchez revealed the reason that gave rise to his legendary Chilean