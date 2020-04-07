Disco Elysium Is Coming To Nintendo Switch Soon

Disco Elysium is coming to the Nintendo Switch sooner or later later this 12 months. To begin with launched on PC in October 2019, the severely acclaimed RPG from developer ZA/UM was once previously launched for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well.

In an distinctive interview with BBC 5live’s Recreation On podcast, the game’s paintings director, Aleksander Rostov, acknowledged he’s lately operating on the design paperwork for the buyer interface ahead of Disco Elysium’s arrival on Switch.

“This interview, at this very second, is interrupting me from writing up the design documentation for the buyer interface and enter packages for the Switch port,” Rostov jokingly acknowledged when requested just a few doable Switch mannequin. Narrative lead Helen Hindpere mentioned that “it’s going to happen rapidly.”

Proceed Learning at GameSpot

