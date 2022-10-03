Discomfort among Google Colab users, who see their computing resources limited after a change in payment options

Google Colaboratory, better known as ‘Google Colab’ is a free service in the cloud, based on Jupyter Notebook, that allows us to write and run arbitrary Python code in the browser. Put like that, it doesn’t sound very impressive, but when we highlight the fact that it gives us access to the processing power (CPU/GPU/TPU) of Google Research machines, things change.

And it is that, since its launch in 2017, it has become one of the main tools for data analysis and machine learning tasks. So the recent ‘boom’ of artificial intelligence models focused on image generation has also meant that both the hours of use and the users of this platform have skyrocketed.

Until now, there were three ways to use Colab: the free option, the Pro, and the Pro+. Whichever we opted for, Google warned us that “Colab’s resources are not guaranteed or unlimited, and usage limits sometimes vary. These restrictions are necessary so that Colab can offer resources at no additional cost.”

To those who opted for Pro/Pro+ subscriptions, Google only promised them “more reliable access to better resources”, without quantifying these.

So when Google contacted subscribers of Colab’s payment options a couple of weeks ago, letting them know about the first change to these since their introduction in 2020, and promising more “transparency”it sounded good to many users.

Effectively, Google was going to start quantifying what exactly it offered to its users, measuring its offer in “computing units”. In addition, it was going to start offering also a payment option without subscription, ‘pay as you go’ (“pay only for what you use”).

No, the free use option does not disappear

A quick look at the screenshots above It suggests, without a doubt, that the free use option of Google Colab disappears and that it is replaced by ‘Pay As You Go’. It is not like thisas indicated in the text of the same (and as company spokesmen have clarified), the free option will continue to be available.

Another thing is that many users of it are complaining that, in the last two weeks, coincidentally, your access to GPUs (necessary for most common uses of Colab) has been severely restricted. But remember that Google neither guaranteed nor guarantees that resource to free users.

“Do you pay for what you use?”

“Previously”, explain those responsible for Colab in its corporate blog, “Colab’s payment service limited the use of computing time to smooth the exhaustion of the quota during the entire subscription month and thus guarantee that a paying user could access Colab computing as much as possible during your month’s subscription: we didn’t want users to completely exhaust their quota on the first day and spend the rest of the month frustrated due to lack of access to runtimes”.

“Now, with Pay As You Go, we’re relaxing the usage cap for all paying users (although this will still be the case for users on our free tier). Paying users now have the flexibility to use up their quota compute at whatever speed they choose. As compute units are depleted, a user may choose to purchase more with ‘Pay As You Go’ at their discretion. Once a user has exhausted their compute units, their quota of use of Colab will revert to our free tier limits.”

But, as you may have seen in the picture, ‘Pay As You Go’ doesn’t exactly allow ‘pay as you go’, but extra packs of compute units. Thus, if a user of the Pro version (100 units) only plans to spend 120 computing units, he is forced to pay for a package of 100 extra units (a total of 200, in short). In addition, each package is equivalent to one of the available subscriptions, and they are available at the same price as those.

Paying users do not win with the change

Google has also announced that paying users of Colab now they will be able to choose between standard GPUs (Nvidia T4 Tensor Core GPU, in most cases) o “premium” (Nvidia V100 or A100 Tensor Core GPU), but cautions that getting one or the other at any given time is not guaranteed; and furthermore, needless to say, premium GPUs will also exhaust Colab’s compute units faster than standard GPUs.

But aside from that, the general comment among paying users of Colab is that now that everything is quantified, what they are realizing is that their subscription ‘gives them for less’ than beforebecause the ‘price’ of using certain GPUs would mean fewer hours of use than they had been enjoying until now. Unless, of course, they buy ‘Pay As You Go’ packages.

As a consumer I’m struggling to see any benefits to the Google Colab changes.

I have standard GPU and Runtime settings applied and it’s using 13.08 units an hour. That’s just over 7 1/2 hours which is maybe enough for a single animation? Then free tier and T4s – unsure of limits. pic.twitter.com/ah9SdxuYEu — TomLikesRobots (@TomLikesRobots) October 1, 2022

The new @GoogleColab pricing structure Is absolutely oblivious… I pay $50 a month for the Pro+ account. With todays pricing if I get an A100 I will be allowed to use it for only 33 hours this month 🤔 Thats $1.50 per hour. @thechrisperry you sold this as a good thing? pic.twitter.com/OulAPrNPOD — makeitrad (@makeitrad1) September 29, 2022

Unlimited use for one month vs credit system? What bothers me most about it is that it was presented as something “good”. A better way to put it would be to be upfront – we have a huge increase in users and we’re fucked, so we need to curb it somehow. — Artificial Bob (@ArtificialBob) September 29, 2022