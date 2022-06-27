Discomfort in Manchester United upon learning of the meeting that Ronaldo’s agent had with another powerful Premier League player

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United at the end of August last year (Reuters)

A less than a week for the opening of the book of passes in Europe (July 1) The powerful of the continent continue working to strengthen their squads for the preseason that they will have to face until the start of the competition.

In this context, the British medium Daily Mirrorrevealed that the Manchester United is experiencing moments of tension after learning that jorge mendesCristiano Ronaldo’s agent, had a meeting with Todd Boehlynew owner of Chelsea after buying the club from Roman Abramovich.

The representative of the Portuguese and the new owner of the London institution met in the English capital to discuss some issues in which, as detailed The Athleticthe name of CR7 was present as possible replacement after the imminent departure of Romelu Lukakuwho in the absence of an official statement will return to Inter on loan.

From England they assured that the new owner of Chelsea and Ronaldo’s agent had a meeting (Reuters)

The main card that would have been put on the table at the meeting was that of the Champions League. Despite the fact that the former Real Madrid publicly showed his desire to continue in the Red Devilsthe fact that they do not participate in the next edition of the most prestigious club tournament in the world could play a very important role (United finished in 6th position while the Blues in 3rd).

To this is added that the set of Thomas Tuchel wants to raise the Big-eared and, with the departure of the Belgian striker, there would be a great possibility of having a centre-forward of the caliber of Cristiano Ronaldo.

After information from The Athletic about this meeting, Mirror revealed United’s discomfort citing high-level sources from the institution. “Cristiano is not for sale. We want and fully expect him to be with us next season”said sources would have assured him.

Ronaldo would miss the next edition of the Champions League if he continues at United (Reuters)

Todd Boehly’s Chelsea continues to study the market and he still hasn’t gone out looking for reinforcements. However, both the owner and the coach want to hire a role model within the squad who can start the preseason with the team.

At 37 years old, Ronaldo had an irregular campaignin which during the first bars he became the owner of the lead but with the passing of the competition he lost prominence.

Anyway the new coach Erik ten Hag from United was forceful when he arrived at the entity by revealing that wanted to have the Portuguese attacker during the remaining contract year (until June 30, 2023).

