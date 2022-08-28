Discord app coming to PS5 in the next few months, according to Tom Henderson

The insider points out that in version 7.00 the integration will take place.

Discord is a super popular app that for the last few years has served as a voice chat for millions of people of all the world. Now you can voice chat arrive in full on PlayStation 5 in the following months. In May of last year they were already associated, but now they can go further.

In version 7.00 the integration will take place According to Tom Henderson through Exputer, Sony will integrate Discord’s voice chat into “the next few months“, and that this will occur with the version 7.00. This is because now in mid-September 6.00 will arrive. During these months the arrival of Discord on PS5 has been passing quality controls whose progress “is going very well”.

Henderson clarifies that you will be able to use Discord on your PlayStation 5. The insider comments that the source assures him of this information is the same one who told him about the PlayStation 5 Pro controller, which has ended up being truebut receiving the name of DualSense Edge.

Until now you could only link Discord and PSN so that our status and activities will be shown with other Discord users, but that may go beyond this prediction. The application first reached the United States, but later it was opened to more countries.

