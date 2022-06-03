Discord finally does away with one of its most inconvenient limitations: this way you can join text chat to voice channels

Discord users are in luck. And it is that it will no longer be necessary to enter a specific text channel on servers to be able to write something, since now we can also do it in voice channels. Although at a conceptual level it made sense to separate both activities as a method of organization, the novelty has been well received, since this way we will not lose the thread of the conversation while we are in voice with our friends.

The feature has been announced via a post on the official Discord blog. This it arrives for the moment to the private serversalthough soon it will also be extended to the communities.

Text reaches voice channels on Discord

On private servers, the only way to send messages was through the text channels, which were separate from the voice channels. And after this update, they still are, although now each voice channel will include a chat function which will come in handy for Discord users.





To access the text box, you just have to leave the mouse over the voice channel to which we want to join and press on the chat icon that appears. We can also do it once inside the voice channel, by clicking on the icon in the upper right corner, as it appears in the image that we have left you.





The function It is also available in the mobile application. Here it is enough to press the voice channel to which we want to join and in the same way, press the chat icon. It should be noted that this chat is separate from the other text channels that we have on the private server.

This change is also very useful when new users quickly join the server and a particular voice channel, as they will be able to write to it without the need to separately privilege a text channel.

As Discord has commented, the feature will also reach the community servers automatically starting next June 29. However, administrators of these servers will be able to enable the feature by going to Server Settings > Community. This measure has been created so that the community has time to prepare for the change to modify roles, have the bots ready, etc.