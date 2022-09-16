Discord now available on Xbox consoles: we tell you how to link your account and chat with friends

You will have to synchronize both platforms again, but from the mobile phone.

Everyone knows Discord, it has always been available on PC and also on mobile, but it hadn’t made it to console yet until now. It was already announced in July that the application was going to arrive in a future update, as it turns out that this patch arrived yesterday and we can now enjoy Discord on our Xbox consoles.

Discord It is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One since yesterday, as announced by the official Xbox news portal. “Now you can chat with anyone on Discord via voice channels or group calls directly from your console, making it easy to connect with your friends across mobile, Xbox, and PC.

If you want to use Discord on your console you must go to your mobile app and link your account with Xbox. They clarify that if you had already done it a long time ago you must do it again. After that you can “join any Discord voice or call channel and transfer it to your Xbox”. You must also open guide by pressing the Xbox button on your console, then go to Parties & Chats and click Try Discord on Xbox. You will see an option to scan a QR code. It will take you to both apps to connect. If you have questions, you can consult the Discord and Xbox FAQ.

When is Discord coming to PlayStation?

We already know that Discord is already available on Xbox, but it is not yet known when it will officially arrive on PlayStation. The last thing that is known is that Tom Henderson assured that it will arrive in a few months in 2023, with the update 7.0 of the console, specifically the March 8, 2023 is the date that the insider indicates with this tweet.

3D Games Discord

More about: Discord, Xbox, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.