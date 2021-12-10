Discord tests premium subscriptions and will allow server owners to monetize their servers

The leading messaging service among the video game community seeks to give more support to its hosts.

Slowly Discord It has become a true benchmark when it comes to connecting the gaming community, a position that its leaders want to continue to maintain through the implementation of different initiatives. One of them has to do with the implementation of premium subscriptions for servers, although it is currently only being tested by a group of hosts.

The idea is to give the owners tools to better monetize their communities, without the need to resort to external mechanisms such as Patreon, being able to establish monthly rates to access, for example, exclusive channels.

Regarding prices, Discord says in statements collected by Engadget that it will encourage server hosts to experiment, as long as their rates go from $ 2.99 to $ 99.99. That is, the idea of ​​the courier service is to give the owners freedom to determine pay and incentives. Regardless of the rate chosen by the users, the platform will take 10% of the winnings, so it obviously also wins with the play.

From Discord they want to make sure to build this tool according to the wishes and requests of the hosts, so it will take a while to implement.

Discord also currently has Nitro running, which for a $ 9.99 monthly fee offers extensive service enhancements to customers. In recent months the platform has also unsuccessfully flirted with cryptocurrencies, and has also welcomed better integration with YouTube.

