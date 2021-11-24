Discounts land in Destiny 2: its universe is filled with offers, digital gifts and prizes

Bungie celebrates the return of a weapon in the game with the Days of Gjallarhorn, an event that lowers prices at its online store.

If you are regulars of Destiny 2, surely you already know the return of the Gjallarhorn in the game, one of the weapons most legendary Of the delivery. However, Bungie wants to go further with this novelty and, coinciding with dozens of companies that celebrate Black Friday, launches its event Días de Gjallarhorn. A couple of weeks where Destiny 2 players will be able to take advantage of many Offers and discounts of the space game.

Offers will be active between November 23 and December 7In this way, Bungie will present many outrageous prices in its online store between November 23 and December 7. Here, players can find daily surprises and discounts, not counting the chance to win. amazing prizes. In addition, Bungie announces that three of its partners (the Just Geek, Level Up Wear and Loot Crate stores) will also launch offers in official Destiny merchandise during the Days of Gjallarhorn.

On the other hand, the developer recommends players to sign up for the November 26 as a key date in this event, since all products in the Bungie store will have a 10% discount. Therefore, Destiny users can already look at the news that the platform presents because, perhaps, a most succulent offer falls.

Beyond the purchases, the studio also has some surprises in store with which it will prepare its community for the premiere of the The Witch Queen expansion. In this way, the game will celebrate the Bungie 30th anniversary and, added to this, it will include free events for all users. And, if you still do not know the Destiny franchise and do you want to know more To take advantage of the offers, keep in mind that Destiny 2 is one of the 10 cooperative video games perfect to play with friends and family.

