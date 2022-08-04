Discounts on gaming laptops, 4 games of more than 50 hours for less than 15 euros and more PC bargains

The halfway point of one more week arrives, and you already know what that means: a new installment of Hunting Bargains, our article in which we collect a lot of very appetizing offers for you to renew various parts of your gamer setup. Without further ado, let’s see what they are. the coolest discounts of this edition.

Deals on PC Desk Accessories





Corsair K63 for 69.99 euros (previously 99.99 euros). This Corsair mechanical keyboard, one of the most recommended brands in the gaming peripheral scene, is quite a bargain. With linear red switches, it is ideal to play and not lose any keystrokes.

Logitech G303 for 89.99 euros (previously 129 euros). Weighing only 75 grams, it is a light and ideal mouse for gaming. Coming from Logitech, it has a sensor that is completely reliable, as well as being compatible with the brand’s own software, which helps you configure its RGB and mouse sensitivity.

Asus TUF Gaming VG247Q1A 23.8″ LED FullHD 165Hz for 168.99 euros (previously 239 euros). 24 inches is ideal for a 1080p resolution like this monitor, which has a very high refresh rate of 165Hz. With it, you will be able to play all your titles in the most fluid way possible, while enjoying a good range of colors to consume content thanks to its VA panel.

Deals on other player accessories





ASUS Rog Strix Go 2.4 Electro Punk for 152.99 euros (previously 199.99 euros). ASUS brings you this high-end headset with integrated microphone. Its discount of almost 50 euros makes it more than appetizing. With its bluetooth connection, but also with USB-C and 3.5mm jack. Its microphone also has built-in noise cancellation and its fast charge will mean you don’t have to wait for anything between games.

Logitech StreamCam for 89.99 euros (previously 159 euros). 60 FPS and 1080p, this webcam will delight those who want to have top equipment to stream. It has USB-C connectivity, so make sure your PC has the corresponding port.

PC Component Deals





Corsair VENGEANCE DDR5 32GB (2x16GB) 5200Mhz for 224.80 euros (previously 270.90 euros). DDR5 RAM is the future, or maybe it can be your present. 32 GB with a frequency of 5200Mhz will turn your PC into a true brown beast and prepare you for the future.

Samsung SSD 980 PRO for 149.45 euros (previously 206.99 euros). 1TB of NVMe storage is every team’s dream. With this Samsung storage you are going to use a top of the range for more than 50 euros less than its usual price. There is not much more to say, the best in its category.

Cooler Master MasterAir MA612 for 67.50 euros (previously 99.99 euros). Silent as it is, reaching a maximum of 27 decibels, this cooler is much more than desirable and will keep your CPU cool and protected against heat.

Gaming Laptop Deals





Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53 for 1,049 euros (previously 1,299.99 euros). It comes without an operating system. With a 10th generation i7, 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB of SSD storage and an RTX 3060, it is a laptop more than capable of becoming your gaming machine.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15 FX506LH-HN042 for 649 euros (previously 999 euros). Going for something cheaper, a 10th generation i5, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage are the companions of a GTX 1650. Its 144Hz panel will allow you to play eSports titles very smoothly.

MSI GF63 Thin 11UC-447XES for 783 euros (previously 1,049). The midpoint between both laptops has a newer processor, specifically an 11th generation i5. 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and an RTX 3050 are the guts of this laptop for practically all pockets.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown for 11.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). The seventh game in this legendary saga is on Steam, and it’s one of the most glorious returns seen in recent years. A great game at a laughable price that is 100% recommended.

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Obsidian Edition for 14.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). From the hand of Obsidian, one of the great giants of classic RPGs, comes the sequel to Pillars of Eternity in its most complete edition. A must for fans of the genre.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition for 9.99 euros (previously 39.99 euros). Medieval first-person role of the most realistic at only 10 euros with all its DLC. For this price, there are many hours the sea of ​​​​appetizing.

I’m Not Afraid II: Revenant Kingdom for 8.99 euros (previously 59.99 euros). The sequel to Ni no Kuni has impressive art and takes you to a fantasy realm like no other. Highly recommended for fans of Japanese RPGs, in addition to those of Ghibli.