Discounts on the best rated Xbox One and Xbox Series games: we leave you our highlights

We keep saying it: Xbox keeps giving us reasons to enjoy video games. Its Xbox Game Pass not only accumulates millions of subscribers, but also provides important benefits to indie developers and is already registering more activity from its users. However, and as we have already told you at the beginning of this same paragraph, those from Redmond want to give us even more reasons to turn on the console.

And it is that now it has announced some offers in dozens of games for Xbox One y Xbox Series. But we are not talking about normal titles, but the company has lowered the price of the best valued games on its platforms. In this way, and with discounts of up to 70%we can now search through the most popular installments of the consoles until the promotion ends on April 4.

As usual in this house, below you have the offers that more have caught our attention. However, we also recommend take a look to the entire selection offered by Xbox. Maybe you will find a surprise!

BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition for 9.99 euros (before 19.99 euros): the award-winning adventure signed by Irrational Games takes advantage of Xbox discounts to present us with its shooter mechanics and other aspects that, in addition, can lead to the reflection of the player.



Child of Light for 4.49 euros (before 14.99 euros): through this nice adventure starring Aurora, we have the opportunity to entertain ourselves with classic RPG gameplay while trying to solve the puzzles that separate us from our goal: to take the girl home.



Desperados III for 23.99 euros (before 59.99 euros): if you like the western genre in video games, you can’t ignore Desperados III. Set in the Wild West, we will have to use our heads to advance in this narrative game that, in turn, has important stealth tactics.



Destiny 2: The Witch Queen for 31.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): if you have Destiny 2 and are thinking of getting the latest expansion, here’s an opportunity. After all, someone needs to travel to the throne world of Savathûn and confront the powerful and enigmatic Witch Queen.



Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition for 27.99 euros (before 69.99 euros): Xbox brings us this version of Gears 5 which, in addition to containing the main campaign and the updated multiplayer, also includes the Halo character pack : Reach, 30 days of Boost and until the ‘Hivecrusher’ expansion.



Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for 7.49 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): now that we are waiting to see how Senua’s adventure continues, there is no better way to enter the Ninja Theory universe than with a discount on its Xbox Series and Xbox One versions.



NBA 2K22 Multi-Generation Digital Pack for 25.49 euros (before 84.99 euros): the set offered by Cboc includes 10,000 MyTEAM points, 10 tokens, card packs, enhancers for each type of skill in MyCAREER, cosmetic items for the title players and much more.



Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal package for 19.99 euros (previously for 49.99 euros): if Ubisoft’s proposal with Far Cry 6, the most recent title in the franchise, caught your attention, here’s an opportunity to explore other experiences of the same saga. On this occasion, with a set that unites the fourth installment with Primal.



Psychonauts 2 for 35.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): it was one of the 2021 GOTY nominees after a first installment that, many years ago, managed to captivate every player who came across it. Delve into a psychedelic world that also reserves a space to address delicate issues and deep reflection.



Riders Republic Deluxe Edition for 44.99 euros (before 89.99 euros): Ubisoft has returned to extreme sports with this recent game, and Xbox is serving it to us on a tray with a discount that also includes the Ultimate pack, with cosmetics for the character and 20 tickets for the helicopter.

