Discounts on the most powerful physical games on PS4 and PS5: these are our 10 recommendations

PlayStation continues to celebrate its spring event with discounts that affect both the digital and physical formats.

PlayStation is still news. He has already surprised the entire community with a new model of his PS Plus that will allow us to access a game catalog of the most complete, but the Japanese company does not want to end there. For this reason, the month of April has begun with a Spring Sale which, in addition to offering discounts of up to 75% in a lot of titles, it also affects the price of the physical games.

In this way, the usual stores and outlets will offer offers on some of the most powerful deliveries for PS4 and PS5, allowing us to expand our personal collection. Of course, keep in mind that this promotion will end next April 24so we have several days to go to a store, decide on the title we want to buy and take it home.

As you know, from 3DJuegos we have the habit of collecting some of the most interesting offers of this promotion. So, if you were waiting for the ideal moment to get a physical game, do not lose sight of the following list.

Days Gone for PS4 for 19.90 euros (previously for 39.90 euros): the mere mention of this game can generate all kinds of conversations, but there is something that has become very clear to us: this zombie survival adventure has enchanted a good number of players.



Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for PS5 for 39.99 euros (previously for 49.99 euros): Although Kojima has played a lot (a lot) of mystery with this title, its launch has not left anyone indifferent. The PlayStation Spring Sale gives us the opportunity to enjoy this physical version that also includes the Director’s Cut of it.



Demon’s Souls for PS5 for 49.99 euros (previously for 79.99 euros): the growing popularity of the Souls has made the public give Demon’s Souls another chance, something that has been facilitated through a remake much applauded by both the who already knew the original From Software adventure as well as those who were not familiar with this work.



Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for PS5 for 59.99 euros (previously for 79.99 euros): the expanded reissues also enjoy discounts in these Spring Sales, so we have a new excuse to enjoy the best version of this open world set in Feudal Japan.



MediEvil for PS4 for 19.90 euros (previously for 29.90 euros): Sir Daniel Fortesque has conquered the hearts of many players, so it is not a surprise that a remaster has been developed that transfers it to current consoles.



Nioh 2 for PS4 for 19.90 euros (previously for 39.90 euros): this action proposal against yokais also offers an interesting discount during the PlayStation promotion, so it becomes an opportunity to discover an award-winning battle adventure frantic.



Ratchet and Clank: A Dimension Apart for PS5 for €59.99 (previously €79.99): The latest installment of Ratchet and Clank squeezes the power of PS5 through a show worth admiring, so it’s the perfect option for someone who wants to explore the possibilities of the next generation console.



Sackboy: A big adventure for PS5 for 39.99 euros (before 69.99 euros): it was impossible for the iconic PlayStation hero not to participate in these spring offers, and that is why he shares space with the rest of the games lowered for easy access to your chaotic, fun and collaborative adventure.



Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5 for 39.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): if we are already fascinated with the original Spider-Man adventure on PlayStation, its expansion with Miles Morales has only increased our admiration for the iconic superhero.



Until Dawn for PS4 for 9.90 euros (before 19.90 euros): we close the list of recommendations with a title suitable only for brave players, since the terror of Until Dawn has remained in the memory of a good handful of users . Now, with this promotion on physical PlayStation games, we can see if we can really survive your grim experience.

