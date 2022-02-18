Discover Final Vendetta with this trailer, a beat’em up action game that pays homage to Final Fight

The Bitmap Bureau video game is inspired by classics from the 80s and 90s like the Capcom game or Double Dragon.

Taking as a reference the action and aesthetics of two of the great classics of acción beat ’em upFinal Vendetta seeks to conquer fans of “me against the neighborhood” capturing the essence of all those arcade games that we fell in love with in the 80s and 90s. Inspired by Final Fight or Double Dragon, this game of Bitmap Bureau It has been seen in a trailer that confirms its release date on PS5, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 next May.

Meridiem Games will publish this new beat’em up in SpainThe creators of Final Vendetta already have experience in this kind of retro-style video game as they are also the creators of the shooter Xeno Crisis and the arcade Battle Axe. What can we expect from this new beat ’em up? “Final Vendetta doesn’t beat around the bush, with a unique story, four different game modes and a hard-hitting dance/techno soundtrack from Featurecast that also includes four exclusive tracks from the leading electronic dance duo in the charts of the 90s, Utah”, reads the official statement of this title that will feature a physical release thanks to the Spanish edition of Meridiem Games.

As usual in this type of video game, it includes a local and online cooperative multiplayer that will allow us to share the adventure with friends. “We haven’t seen a game like this in twenty years, combining everything we love about those ’90s classics with a distinctly modern style,” said Final Vendetta producers Numskull Games. “Beat ’em up fans won’t be disappointed.”

In addition to the physical edition, Meridiem confirms that there will be a special limited edition and a collector’s edition with exclusive products as you can see in the images that we attach below.

