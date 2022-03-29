Discover the 10 best-selling games on Steam over the past week, with a new record for Elden Ring

Since its launch at the end of February, the new From Software has not left the first position of the list.

Expectations were through the roof with Elden Ring, and his proposal has been good enough to convince the vast majority of his followers. Therefore, it is not a surprise that the latest From Software continue to dominate the Steam Top Sales, which has led him to complete a full month as most bought game of the PC platform.

This is how we see it in the data shared by SteamDB, where we find Elden Ring again occupying a comfortable first position by fifth consecutive week. This is followed by Steam Deck, Valve’s console-fishbowl that also maintains a high rate of sales, and the It Takes Two GOTY, which is again the third most demanded option by users.

So far, we see that there are no big changes from last week’s Top. However, beyond the third position we find novelties such as GhostWire: Tokyo, which has managed to appear on the list twiceand LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is scheduled for release next 5th of April.

Top sellers of the week on Steam Elden Ring

Stam Deck

It Takes Two

GhostWire: Tokyo

Valve Index VR Kit

Core Keeper

Dread Hunger

GhostWire: Tokyo (Pre-order)

Red Dead Redemption 2

LEGO Star Wars: La Saga Skywalker

Of course, we are not surprised that From Software has achieved such positive results with its new game, since in our analysis of Elden Ring we cataloged the title as a masterpiece. Of course, there are times when the adventure is a little more challenging than expected, and that is why we have prepared a guide with 18 things you need to know to survive in the Elden Ring.

