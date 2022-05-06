Discover the 27 games that enter the GeForce NOW catalog, with a special focus on Star Wars

In addition, NVIDIA surprises its users with the possibility of playing games at 4K from its PC application.

Can you imagine being able to play God of War 4K without the need for an extremely powerful PC? This is NVIDIA’s proposal with the latest novelty introduced in its cloud gaming service, GeForce NOW: the possibility of running games at 4K resolution from our computers. A decision that will be applauded by many platform users, especially knowing that this option was exclusive to their Shield TV device.

The Verge has echoed this information with all the details regarding the use of said performance in our systems. Following this line, NVIDIA will let us experience 4K on PC and Mac through the native app of GeForce NOW, so it will not work if we want to play using the web version of the service. It should be noted that this possibility is restricted to users of the subscription RTX 3080 that have a screen suitable for 4K.

But the GeForce NOW news does not end here. With the intention of continuing to expand its catalog with valid titles to play on the platform, the green company will add up to 27 deliveries during the month of May. In this new batch, some of the best-known experiences of the Star Wars franchise stand out, so we can now cross the stars with the best possible resolution.

Games landing on GeForce NOW this Thursday Bakery Simulator (Steam)



Oaken (Steam)



Dinosaur Fossil Hunter (Steam)



Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (Steam y Epic Games Store)



Trek to Yomi (Steam y Epic Games Store)



Crowns and Pawns: Kingdom of Deceit (Steam, 6 de mayo)



Frozenheim (Steam)



Star Wars Battlefront II (Steam y Origin)



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Steam y Origin)



Star Wars: Squadrons (Steam y Origin)

Games Landing on GeForce NOW in May Brigandine The Legend of Runersia (Steam, 11 de mayo)



Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars (Steam, 11 de mayo)



Cepheus Protocol Anthology (Steam, 13th May)



Evil Dead: The Game (Epic Games Store, 13 de mayo)



Old World (Steam, May 19)



Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong (Epic Games Store, 19 de mayo)



Crossfire: Legion (Steam, 24 de mayo)



Out There: Oceans of Time (Steam, 26 de mayo)



My Time at Sandrock (Steam, 26 de mayo)



Turbo Sloths (Steam, 27 de mayo)



Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends (Steam)



Raji: An Ancient Epic (Steam y Epic Games Store)



Star Conflict (Steam)



THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV (Steam y Epic Games Store)



The Planet Crafter (Steam)



The Political Machine 2020 (Steam)



Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Steam)

