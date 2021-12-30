Discover the 3 free PS Plus games in January for PS4 and PS5, with a well-known hack and slash

Sony renews its service with a batch dedicated to driving, hack and slash action and space exploration.

2021 has given us a large number of games, so it is normal to look back and value all the adventures that we have lived digitally. However, PlayStation prefers to look ahead and is preparing for a new selection of titles in its PS More, something that anticipates with 3 new deliveries that will accompany us throughout the month. Some proposals that, in short, will encourage fans of hack and slash, driving and exploration from the January 4 and until February 1.

If you are fans of the saga Person, there is no doubt that you will enjoy Persona 5 Strikers. The Atlus game kicks off the new year on PS Plus with the action so characteristic of the musou thanks to a collaboration with Koei Tecmo. Here, we will accompany the Phantom Thieves on an epic journey throughout Japan in which there will be no shortage of fierce battles around the already classic essence in the Persona installments.

But if the Phantom Thieves haven’t caught your attention, you can always live a off-road experience with DiRT 5. Driving is more brutal than ever in this installment of Codemasters, as it invites us to tour circuits holding on to the wheel of its long list of available vehicles. And the thing does not end here, since DiRT 5 is presented as the title more daring and risky from the franchise with groundbreaking online modes, a layout editor, four-player splitscreen, and a Career mode filled with recognizable stars.

Apart from all this, exploration has always been a most attractive field. And this is further enhanced when we talk about discovering sci-fi territories. This is the case of Deep Rock Galactic, which comes to PS Plus so that we can enjoy its action and exploration proposal individually or with a cooperative that accepts up to 4 players. But forget about peaceful and spatial landscapes, since we will also have to survive hordes of dangerous aliens through the most frenetic shooter mechanics.

As we have already said, PlayStation will let us try and squeeze all these games throughout the month of January. In this way, the next 31 days will fly by with the musou mechanics, brutal driving and space exploration that PS Plus brings us.

