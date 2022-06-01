Discover the 4 free games of June for users subscribed to Xbox Live Gold

The company offers new experiences to enjoy during the next month, with platforming, strategy and more.

Just a few hours ago, Xbox encouraged Xbox Game Pass users with the introduction of 6 new games in the catalog. However, those from Redmond want to continue the party and the 4 titles who will star in Games with Gold June, so users of Xbox Live Gold y Xbox Game Pass Ultimate They can now prepare for experiences ranging from platforming to managing a space colony.

Starting with the most active offerings, probably the highlight of Games with Gold in June is Super Meat Boy. Its intricate levels will force us to think fast and act instantly, which will delight the most trained players in reflexes. The platform genre will also amuse us through Raskulls, an installment full of humor that has 12 game modes for 4 users, who can play both online and locally.

Beyond this, Xbox also reserves a large space for analysis and resource management titles. That is why the Games with Gold invites us to organize extrasolar cities and survive the multiple challenges that we will find on an unknown planet with Aven Colony, and it proposes build buildings con Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition.

News from Games with Gold in June Aven Colony – Available June 1-30.



Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition – Available from June 16 to July 15.



Super Meat Boy – Available June 1-15.



Raskulls – Available June 16-30.

What do you think of the June Games with Gold games? Remember that these experiences are only available to Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, although it is also important to note that Xbox has a good assortment of offers which, for less than 10 euros, offer some of the most acclaimed video games in their catalogue.