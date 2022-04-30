Discover the 6 free games for Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers in the month of May

The platform has focused on the current situation in the sector and offers us the possibility of refreshing some key experiences.

We have more and more services that, focused on the power of video game entertainment, allow us to explore highly applauded adventures. Amazon has jumped on this bandwagon with a Prime Gaming that already delighted RPG lovers during the month of April, but now wants to refresh our memory in the face of some of the upcoming releases.

And it is that, as reported from VGC, the platform has already revealed the 6 games that will star in its May catalogue. In this consignment, The Curse of Monkey Island especially stands out, which is great for reliving the humor of this franchise while we wait for the release of the new installment, and Dead Space 2, which will help us remember the characteristic horror of the saga before the next Dead Space Remake.

On the other hand, the month of May will encourage us with a story that is as nice as it is challenging: Cat Quest, where we will control a cat throughout an adventure full of action and magic. But if you prefer darker RPG experiences, you can always take a look at Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King, which takes inspiration from other renowned works like Dark Souls, Shadow of the Colossus y Legacy of Kain.

May games on Amazon Prime Gaming Dead Space 2



The Curse of Monkey Island



Out of Line



Mail Mole + & ‘Xpress Deliveries



Cat Quest



Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King

Special mention received Mail Mole + ‘Xpress Deliveries y Out of Line. The first case takes us to a colorful world in which we must overcome obstacles of all kinds while controlling a messenger mole, while the second adventure invites us to solve puzzles in a 2D hand-drawn experience. Ultimately, we already have several reasons to connect to Amazon Prime Gaming and enjoy all the proposals of the month of May.

Más sobre: Amazon Prime Gaming, Amazon, Prime Gaming, The Curse of the Monkey Island y Dead Space 2.