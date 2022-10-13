Discovered by Piaf, forgiven by Signoret and immortalized by Marilyn: the loves of Yves Montand

Yves Montand in a scene from Let’s Make Love alongside Marilyn Monroe, 1960 (Photo by Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The quintessence of the romantic, intellectual, seductive and adventurous Frenchman had an Italian name. it was called Ivo Livi, he was born in a small town in Tuscany on October 13, 1921, and he wittily recounted that the pseudonym with which he had become famous since 1938 had come to him from listening to his mother yelling at him through the window of his house “Ivo, ride!” (“Ivo, I went up!”).

Yves Montand would be 101 years old today and has been dead for 31, but the Hello beautiful partisan that he popularized when he recorded it for the first time in the sixties –in the midst of student and worker revolts–, is still valid in TV series and even in the demand for freedom of Iranian women. He grew up in Marseille from the age of 2, and yet one of the greatest emblems of Gallic song and cinema, he was always faithful to his immigrant origin, to that mother who continued to speak to him in her native language so that he would not forget. who was.

And despite that, the essence of one of the sexiest men who walked the earth is a superposition of opposing versions; his story, his ideas and his romances are as indecipherable as they are cinematographic. Did his family escape fascism or famine? Was his communist militancy real or a pose befitting the role of a Parisian he had to act to be successful? How much did he owe to having been shaped by the creative genius of Edith Piaf? How seriously did he take that? Let’s make love (George Cukor, 1960) from the film with Marilyn Monroe? Was Simone Signoret her great love or a screen in which she hid her homosexuality? Did he abuse his stepdaughter?

Yves Montand with Edith Piaf, the famous cantante francesa (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In the end, his great truth was a race to which he gave his life – his story, his ideas and his romances – until the last minute: suffered a heart attack on the set of his posthumous filmIP5: the island of the pachyderms, which Jean-Jacques Beineix was able to premiere a year later; Before he died, Montand had recorded all the scenes of his character.

He said his mother, Giuseppina, was a devout Christian who lovingly tolerated her father Giovanni, a Communist craftsman who specialized in the unglamorous art of making brooms. According to Montand, the family had fled to France in 1923 fleeing the terror of Mussolini, although some of the later biographies of him agree that in fact they used political persecution as a pretext to be accepted, when what had expelled them from their land was the poverty of post-war Italy. Who could judge them for that? In any case, the Livi took refuge in Marseilles.

Two things are certain: Montand grew up in a humble home and left school at the age of 11 to contribute to the domestic economy with his work in a factory, a bar and his sister’s hairdressing salon; and, since her beginnings as an artist, and especially while married to Signoret (1951-1985), he expressed his commitment to the left and a hereditary sympathy with communism, from which he turned away disenchanted in his maturity.

He met Simone Signoret in 1949 at his beach house in Saint-Paul de Vence. She was married and left everything for him. (Photo by Nigel Dobinson/Getty Images)

She sang for the first time in an amateur theater when she was 17 years old, and by the age of 20 he was already in Paris and was appearing in shows on the local circuit as Yves Montand. But the magic wand of popularity touched him the day he fell in love with Piaf, in 1944. She was already the Sparrow and she took him under her wing in every possible way: she took him in with her, taught him how to move on stage, improve his diction and technique, and landed him his debut movie role, asking director Marcel Blistène for “a gig for a friend” in Étoile sans lumière (1946). When she left him two years later, Montand was already shining with his own light: a few months later he would record, together with Irène Joachim, the great classic among his classics, Dead leaves.

Last year, Christie’s auctioned the letter dated October 30, 1945 in which Piaf – who according to legend was inspired by him to write Life in pink– announces the end of the relationship: “Yves, […] one day we had to end our thing, I knew a long time ago that we are not made for each other. Forgive the pain I caused you. But I assure you that mine is even bigger. […] Forgive me soon and continue to be the extraordinary guy that you are. I am singing for the last time, my little one.”

Montand soon fell in love again with what would be his wife, Simone Signoret. He met her in 1949 at her beach house in Saint-Paul de Vence, and it was love at first sight. She was married to the director Yves Allégret and they had a little daughter, but she left everything for him.

Marilyn Monroe caressing her leg before Yves Montand’s gaze in ‘Let’s Make Love’. (Photo by LJ Willinger/Getty Images)

The public adored them from their first film together, The Salem Witches (1957, the adaptation of a play by Arthur Miller that alluded to the witch hunt of McCarthyism), and they became one of the most iconic couples in France, although she was not born in the country either, but in Germany. Of Jewish roots, like Montand, the two also became an emblem of anti-fascism, first of all, for having escaped the horror with their families in childhood, and then, for surviving the Nazi occupation in World War II themselves. . For decades, their signatures were never lacking in communiqués against Latin American dictatorships or wars like the one in Vietnam. However, they did not deprive themselves of filming The confession (1970), by Costa Gavras –with a script by Montand’s great friend, Jorge Semprún–, a critique of Stalinism that earned them the same contempt in Soviet countries that they had earned in Hollywood with Les sorcières…

But in 1961 he entered the big American studios through the front door when George Cukor called him to play Marilyn’s partner in Let’s Make Love. The romance between the sexiest Frenchman of the moment and the sexiest woman of all time went viral in record time. So much so that Signoret began to be harassed by the press so that she would give answers. Did she know it? Why didn’t she do anything about it? The whole thing led to two of the smartest answers a cheated woman has ever given: “How many of the men you know could resist Marilyn Monroe?”, and “the key to marriage is not to be blind, but to close your eyes when necessary”. Signoret went so far as to say that she forgave Marilyn – whose relationship with Miller would have been mortally wounded after the romance – and that, since she also had good taste, she understood her husband perfectly. They did not separate until the death of the actress, in 1985, and today Montand’s body rests next to the one who was her wife for 34 years in the Parisian cemetery of Père Lachaise.

Actor and singer Yves Montand on stage, circa 1960. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

With Carole Amiel they also met in Saint-Paul de Vence, but one summer of 1974, when she was 17 and 53. The singer and Signoret had a vacation home and Amiel saw them every afternoon in the downtown cafe with a group of notables among whom were always Jacques Prévert, Henri Clouzot and Charles Aznavour. In the book that he published last year with his memoirs with Montand –Yves Montand, la force du destin–, his last wife and mother of his only recognized son, Valentin –born in 1988–, he says that the relationship between them gave a It turned around when he became her assistant for a world tour after a decade away from the stage, in 1982. “We soon became lovers,” she writes. They were married in 1987, two years after Signoret’s death. Valentin was only three years old when Montand died as well, on November 9, 1991.

His death did not free him from questioning: in his last years, disenchanted with communism in particular –after the Russian invasion of Hungary– and with the left in general, had emphatically supported Ronald Reagan, and many saw it, if not as a betrayal, as a sign that he had never really advocated the ideals of social justice; he had simply jumped on the most convenient fashion to embody the prototype of the French artist of his time.

Also weighing on his grave, from where he had to be exhumed due to a paternity suit with which he refused to comply in life, is the shadow of an unrecognized daughter -Aurore Drossard, who claimed to be the result of a relationship that the singer had with his mother in 1974, although the DNA result was inconclusive–, and a complaint of pedophilia by Catherine Allégret, the daughter that Signoret raised with him.

In his autobiography (The world upside down, 2004), the woman, now 76, says that Montand harassed her regularly since her mother married him, and that he even tried to rape her. According to Allégret, Signoret knew this and considered it “a way of maintaining romance” in his own partner. In promotional interviews, he assured that he had forgiven them both and that she only spoke to the versions that said that she had had a consensual relationship with the Z actor, Manon des Sources and Jean de Florette. None of her sayings could be proven: all the protagonists, except her, were dead.

Yves Montand posing for photographers during the presentation of his latest film “”Three Tickets for 26″” in Amsterdam. EFE/yv/File



Montand left without resentment, at the hospital in Senlis, the small town in northern France where he was filming with Beineix when he suffered a heart attack from which he could not recover. French television said that his last words, at the age of 70, were: “I lived well, and I lived long enough not to regret anything.”.

Montand, it is said, never fully got over his grief at losing Piaf, although, as with everything in his life, he learned to deal with it with graceful dissimulation. For years, whenever he was asked about her mentor, he said that he would never have accomplished anything without her. But in the end, when there was little left to hide, turned to the extreme right and married to a lover he was more than three decades older than, he sentenced: “I owe her a lot, but she didn’t invent me.”

His soft, raspy, whispering voice always kept him close to the affection of the French public, who, above any contradiction, saw in him that extraordinary guy to whom Piaf sang his most famous verses: “Quand il me prend dans ses bras / Qu’il me parle tout bas/ Je vois la vie en rose”, “When he takes me in his arms / and speaks to me in a low voice / I see life in pink”.

KEEP READING:

How “Bella Ciao” became the international song of the resistance in Ukraine and Iran

Édith Piaf, the incomparable French singer born in a humble neighborhood who put the world on its feet