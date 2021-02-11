‘Discovering Gobi’: Sony and Tencent Pictures Nab Movie From Fox

Sony Pictures and Chinese language manufacturing firm Tencent have landed rights to “Discovering Gobi,” a touching memoir a few stray canine who befriends a runner, and plan to adapt it as a function movie.

twentieth Century Fox initially optioned the e-book in 2017, however the challenge was deserted when Disney acquired Fox’s movie property two years later.

“Discovering Gobi” was written by Dion Leonard, a seasoned ultra-marathon runner who crossed paths with an deserted canine whereas competing in a 155-mile race by the Gobi Desert in China. In one thing of a heroic feat, the small pup — later named Gobi — caught round and stored tempo with Leonard throughout mountains and sand dunes for 77 miles.

Gobi later went lacking, however with the assistance of strangers and an outpouring of web help, Leonard was capable of observe her down and reunite with the canine that modified his life.

Terry George, who beforehand directed “Resort Rwanda,” is helming the movie and writing the screenplay. Hutch Parker (“Venom”) is producing the movie with Paul de Souza (“Submerged”).

Gobi goes Hollywood

“I’m so excited to listen to that Gobi’s true and inspiring story goes to be tailored for the large display,” Leonard stated. “To see Gobi come from the desert to Hollywood is tremendous superior. I’m over the moon!”

twentieth Century Fox had preemptively acquired the movie rights to the e-book, titled “Discovering Gobi: A Little Canine With a Very Massive Coronary heart,” earlier than it was printed in 2017. Upon its launch, it grew to become a New York Occasions and worldwide bestseller.

Leonard wrote a subsequent novel “Lara the Runaway Cat,” centered on Gobi’s (fictional) mischievous feline sister. Lara, understandably, will get jealous of Gobi’s web fame and international consideration. However she won’t be ignored! So she runs away from her household, searching for journey and a special life to make a reputation for herself. No phrase but on whether or not or not Lara will ever get the function movie therapy.