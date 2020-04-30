Discovery Chief David Zaslav Made $45.8 Million in 2019 – Variety

Discovery Inc. CEO David Zaslav obtained $45.Eight million in compensation final yr, which quantities to lower than half of the worth of his 2018 haul.

Zaslav made headlines final yr when Discovery disclosed that his compensation for 2018 reached $129.Four million, together with the worth of inventory choices that amounted to greater than $100 million after Zaslav signed a brand new employment contract.

In 2019, Zaslav earned $three million in wage and $21.Eight million in bonuses, in addition to inventory choices valued at $13.5 million, in keeping with Discovery’s 2019 proxy submitting with the Securities and Trade Fee. As a ratio towards the median earnings of Discovery staff, Zaslav earned 578 instances the $79,343 median for all staff. In 2018, the windfall from the inventory awards lifted the pay ratio to 1511 to 1.

In 2018, Zaslav obtained $102 million in Discovery inventory choices in reference to the brand new contract and one other $14.Eight million in inventory awards. He obtained a $9 million bonus and $three million in common wage. Per SEC guidelines, the inventory awards are valued on the time they’re granted though the recipient can’t money them in till a future specified date. Discovery’s inventory worth had been on a roll in 2018, which inflated the worth on the time it was recorded for the proxy assertion.

Rising government pay has been a rising concern for traders and activists in latest years. However shareholders have additionally persistently voted down proposals to place more durable curbs on government paychecks. Inventory choices that vest far into the longer term are seen as a approach of aligning the pursuits of CEOs and shareholders. However there was extra scrutiny in latest years about whether or not an excessive amount of concentrate on an organization’s inventory efficiency encourages short-term considering and efforts to govern share costs.

Final yr, Discovery’s second highest-paid company officer was Discovery Worldwide president-CEO Jean-Briac Perrette. Perrette took in $14.Four million, together with $5.7 million in inventory awards and a $4.7 million bonus. Bruce Campbell, Discovery’s chief growth, distribution and authorized officer, obtained $9.2 million, together with a $4.1 million bonus.

Discovery shares had been up 5.6% in buying and selling Wednesday to shut at $24.73.