Discovery Commissions ‘Billy Buys Brooklyn’ Series

In at this time’s International Bulletin, Discovery orders “Billy Buys Brooklyn”; BBC sells quiz codecs; AfterShock hires and promotes; and NBCUniversal’s “Transplant” heads to Africa.

Discovery has commissioned “Billy Buys Brooklyn,” a sequence (20 x 30′) that includes antiques vendor Billy Leroy, star of the long-running Journey Channel sequence “Baggage Battles.”

Produced by MY Leisure, “Billy Buys Brooklyn” follows the eccentric vendor on his newest enterprise: a model new classic, antiques and collectables retailer in Brooklyn, New York.

The sequence will air globally on Discovery’s AVOD service dplay, and channels together with DMAX U.Ok., Italy, Spain & Germany, and Discovery Channel U.S. and Europe.

QUIZ FORMATS

BBC quiz format “Weakest Hyperlink” is returning for a second season on Russia’s MIR TV, hosted by former Olympic champion Maria Kiselyova, and on Greece’s Skai, hosted by Tasos Tryfonos, who additionally presents the Cypriot model of the present.

One other BBC quiz format, “Mastermind,” returns to Australia for a 3rd season and spin-off “Movie star Mastermind.”

In the meantime the world longest working TV sports activities quiz, BBC’s “A Query of Sport,” returns to Greece’s ERT-1 below its native title “The Huge Recreation,” hosted by George Lentzas. It launches this month in Slovakia on public broadcaster RTVS Jednotka this month with world champion ice hockey goaltender Ján Lašák and eight-time Slovak basketball participant of the 12 months, Radoslav Rančík, as resident captains.

HIRES, PROMOTIONS

AfterShock Media, the newly-formed firm encompassing impartial comedian writer AfterShock Comics and distribution firm Rive Gauche, has introduced a number of new hires and promotions.

From Parkes + MacDonald, Wynn Wygal joins the Rive Gauche workforce as senior vice chairman for movie and tv, reporting to Lee Kramer, president of movie and TV. Former Kew Media Group government Carrie Stein joins as a world movie and TV guide charged with main world enlargement, working with Dan Shires, vice chairman of movie and TV for the U.Ok., and Jeff Ford, senior government for movie and TV within the U.Ok.

Christina Poray joins AfterShock Media from Kapital Leisure, and can function director of growth for world movie and TV for Rive Gauche, working intently with Stein. Ryan Carroll is promoted to director of comics, movie and TV liaison, answerable for bridging the hole between publishing and the movie and TV arenas.

Aaron Marion, who has labored with AfterShock since its inception, assumes the function of director of publicity, whereas Cara Stechmann joins as growth assistant.

Justina Hemperek joins as senior vice chairman of acquisitions and gross sales, who will work inside Rive Gauche’s distribution division.

ACQUISITION

NBCUniversal Worldwide Networks has acquired hit Canadian drama “Transplant” from NBCUniversal International Distribution, to air on Common TV — NBCUIN’s common leisure channel — in Africa. The season (13 x 60′) will premiere Nov. 30.

The medical sequence follows Dr. Bashir Hamed, a physician with battle-tested abilities in emergency medication, who flees Syria along with his youthful sister to forge a brand new life in Canada. But when Bash ever desires to be a physician once more, he should redo his medical coaching from the bottom up.

The forged contains Hamza Haq (“The Indian Detective”), Laurence Leboeuf (“19-2”), John Hannah (“4 Weddings and a Funeral”), Jim Watson (“Mary Kills Individuals”) and Ayisha Issa (“Workin’ Mothers”).

Developed at CTV in Canada, “Transplant” is produced by Sphere Media in affiliation with CTV and NBCUniversal Worldwide Studios. Creator Joseph Kay serves as government producer together with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury.