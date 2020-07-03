Discovery Germany Buys Free-TV Channel Tele 5 From Leonine – Variety

Discovery Germany has acquired basic leisure free-TV channel Tele 5 from Leonine.

As well as, each teams have additionally struck a long-term licensing deal, permitting Discovery Germany to entry Leonine’s library of scripted content material. The acquisition is topic to regulatory approvals.

Discovery Germany plans on utilizing the deal to diversify its providing and pursue new audience teams by integrating Tele 5 into its German free-to-air portfolio, which incorporates DMAX, TLC, Eurosport and HGTV.

In the meantime, with the sale of Tele 5 and the licensing deal, Leonine is strengthening its licensing enterprise and specializing in key pillars of manufacturing, distribution and licensing. KKR-backed main Leonine was fashioned in 2019 via the merger of Tele München Group, Universum Movie, i&u TV, and Wiedemann & Berg Movie.

Commenting on the acquisition, Susanne Aigner, managing director of Discovery Germany, mentioned Tele 5’s movies and collection complement Discovery’s multi-platform supply of factual leisure and sports activities content material with a coveted scripted element.

“This allows us to faucet new audience teams and increase our advertising potential with the attain of Tele 5. As well as, the content material settlement concluded ensures long-term entry to the fiction library of Leonine. This growth of our portfolio represents an necessary step within the steady improvement of Discovery Germany,” mentioned Aigner.

Markus Frerker, COO of Leonine and chargeable for the broadcasting enterprise, added: “Our remaining portfolio within the broadcasting sector is geared to enabling additional progress in Leonine’s core enterprise areas whereas displaying a powerful efficiency, and as such, the three Leonine SVOD channels — Filmtastic, House of Horror and Arthouse CNMA — in addition to our minority stake in RTLZWEI are and can stay a central a part of our company technique.”