Discovery Greenlights Raft of British Shows Filmed at Home – Variety

Discovery’s British channels have ordered 4 life-style and leisure exhibits – together with sequence hosted by Rachel Khoo and Gok Wan – that have been shot at the presenters’ houses underneath COVID-19 manufacturing protocols.

Meals Community gave the greenlight to “Easy Pleasures,” which follows Khoo in her nation kitchen as she makes her favourite recipes utilizing on a regular basis substances. It’s produced by Hungry Hole Productions in co-production with Peas in a Pot.

Meals Community has additionally ordered “Simple Asian,” introduced by Wan from his London house as he prepares easy variations of Asian meals classics. It’s produced by Sidney Road Productions.

HGTV has commissioned upcycling present “Restoring the Good Life” (working title), introduced by Kate Humble, Zoe Pocock and Max McMurdo, through which they re-purpose and re-design forgotten objects at house. It’s produced by Angel Eye.

TLC has stated sure to extra “Countdown to I Do.” The brand new exhibits revisit {couples} one yr on from filming the unique TLC-YouTube wedding ceremony present, which adopted {couples} within the lead as much as their wedding ceremony days, and was shot by them too. The brand new exhibits hear from the {couples} within the self-shot sequence as they replicate on their big day. It’s produced by Studio 71.

Charlotte Reid, head of commissioning, life-style and leisure, stated: “It’s nice to have the ability to innovate and be answer based mostly and nimble on this atmosphere, which the producers we work with do brilliantly. And we’re particularly grateful to our expertise on these exhibits who are sometimes not solely letting us into their houses, however typically taking up many behind the scenes duty and duties.”

In a press release, Discovery stated: “All productions observe detailed COVID-19 filming protocols and a third-party well being and security adviser opinions every manufacturing.”

Deirdre Dowling, Romy Web page and Matt Reid are the commissioning executives for Meals Community, HGTV and TLC. Clare Laycock is senior VP, head of life-style and leisure manufacturers at Discovery U.Ok. and Eire.