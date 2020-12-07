Discovery Hires Hulu Exec Jim Keller to Lead U.S. Digital Ad Sales

Jim Keller is exiting Hulu after nearly seven years to be part of Discovery as govt VP, digital advert gross sales and superior promoting — approaching board lower than a month earlier than the debut of the cabler’s Discovery Plus direct-to-consumer service.

Within the new function, Keller will lead the strategic improvement of all Discovery’s U.S. digital advert gross sales, spanning Discovery Plus (launching Jan. 4) in addition to the corporate’s streaming TV In every single place Go apps, VOD, owned websites, programmatic and social.

Like Hulu, Discovery Plus can have a two-tiered mannequin, priced at $4.99/month with adverts and $6.99/month with out adverts. Amongst his duties, Keller can be tasked with guiding Discovery Plus’s data-driven method to advert gross sales.

Keller leaves Hulu after Disney — which controls the streaming service — folded the Hulu ad-sales group underneath the oversight of Rita Ferro, president of promoting gross sales for the Walt Disney Co. Peter Naylor, beforehand Hulu’s SVP and head of advert gross sales, exited this spring to be part of Snap.

At Discovery, Keller can be primarily based in New York Metropolis and report to John Steinlauf, chief U.S. advert gross sales officer.

“Jim is without doubt one of the most skilled superior promoting gross sales leaders within the enterprise and he joins Discovery at a essential time, as we launch Discovery Plus in January and start scaling our direct-to-consumer promoting alternatives,” Steinlauf mentioned in asserting the rent. “Our ambition is to drive each fast progress in DTC advert gross sales for Discovery Plus and make the most of Jim’s deep experience to speed up our superior promoting and data-driven cross platform gross sales options, whereas rising Discovery’s high-quality viewers, particularly with feminine and household demographics.”

Keller most just lately was Hulu’s VP, head of nationwide promoting gross sales, the place he was chargeable for monetization methods throughout all elements of the promoting gross sales enterprise together with nationwide, native, built-in efficiency advertising and programmatic channels.

Earlier than becoming a member of Hulu in 2014, Keller served in senior management roles at NBCUniversal, the place he was chargeable for Bravo’s digital and linear entities. He additionally held advert gross sales roles at MTV Networks, NBC Sports activities and NBC Olympics, and Fox Sports activities Networks.

“Discovery’s high quality programming throughout verticals, mixed with prime expertise and helpful manufacturers, provide a advertising area that is without doubt one of the broadest and most secure in digital video, which is able to quickly be expanded with the launch of Discovery Plus,” Keller mentioned in a press release. “I’m thrilled to be becoming a member of an excellent administration group that’s methodically getting ready to deliver to market a world-class product with a ton of alternatives for promoting companions, in addition to creating revolutionary options for entrepreneurs, as Discovery embarks upon an thrilling subsequent chapter.”

Keller holds a bachelor’s diploma in advertising from Windfall Faculty. He lives in Melville, N.Y., along with his spouse and two youngsters.