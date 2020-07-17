Discovery Honors Grant Imahara With ‘Mythbusters’ Marathon

Discovery has introduced that it’ll pay tribute to the late Grant Imahara with a marathon lineup of “Mythbusters” episodes.

A complete of eight episodes will air throughout Discovery Channel and Science Channel on July 17 and 18. Imahara died from a mind aneurism earlier this week on the age of 49.

He served as co-host for greater than 200 episodes of “Mythbusters,” starting with season three in 2005, via 2014. The marathon’s episodes will function a few of Imahara’s favourite “MythBusters” moments, per Discovery, together with a take a look at to see whether or not an armor manufactured from folded paper would maintain up in opposition to an assault, and whether or not a resort room bathe curtain might be was a life-saving parachute.

The lineup additionally contains “Killer Robots: Robo Video games 2011,” a one-hour particular which noticed Imahara function a tour information via the Worldwide Robogames Competitors, following on a regular basis engineers and yard brainiacs as they produced mechanized mayhem. An episode of the Netflix present “White Rabbit Challenge,” which Imahara co-hosted with fellow “Mythbusters” alums Kari Byron, Tory Belleci, will shut out the marathon on Saturday evening.

Discovery issued an announcement shortly after information broke of Imahara’s dying, describing him as “an vital a part of our Discovery household.”

“We’re heartbroken to listen to this unhappy information about Grant. He was an vital a part of our Discovery household and a very great man. Our ideas and prayers exit to his household,” the Discovery assertion learn.

Check out the complete lineup for the Imahara tribute beneath:

Discovery Channel – Friday, July 17

eight a.m. – Killer Robots: Robo Video games 2011

9 a.m. – MythBusters: “Mailbag Particular”

10 a.m. – MythBusters: “Bike Water Ski”

11 a.m. – MythBusters: “Paper Armor”

12 p.m. – MythBusters: “Blue Ice”

Science Channel – Saturday, July 18

three p.m. – Killer Robots: Robogames 2011

four p.m. – MythBusters: Taking pictures Fish in a Barrel

5 p.m. – MythBusters: Canine Myths

6 p.m. – MythBusters: Paper Armor

7 p.m. – MythBusters: Bike Water Ski

eight p.m. – White Rabbit Challenge: Could G Power Be with You