Discovery Plus (*12*) to Debut in 12 European Markets With Vodafone Deal

Discovery and Vodafone have signed a multi-year deal that can make Discovery TV content material and new streamer Discovery Plus obtainable to Vodafone subscribers in the U.Ok. and 11 European territories.

The deal is predicted to attain greater than 100 million Vodafone TV, broadband and cell subscribers throughout the U.Ok., Germany, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Eire and Iceland.

The rollout in 12 markets is deliberate over 2021 and 2022. As well as, Discovery’s linear channels will proceed to be obtainable to Vodafone clients on TV in Germany, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Eire and Iceland.

David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, mentioned: “We’re delighted to announce this multi-territory and multi-platform partnership with Europe’s largest cell and stuck community operator. Vodafone’s huge and deep shopper relationships will present a robust engine for discovery+ as collectively we convey the definitive vacation spot for real-life leisure to customers throughout Europe. Our hybrid settlement with Vodafone advances our broader technique of increasing our linear distribution relationships to convey our in style content material to customers throughout extra platforms and units.”

Ahmed Essam, chief business operations and technique officer for Vodafone Group, mentioned: “I’m extraordinarily happy to have made this settlement with Discovery, which extends our present partnership and completely demonstrates Vodafone’s positioning as one in every of Europe’s main video content material platforms. Discovery shall be a key a part of our leisure provide, offering a wealthy alternative of content material that can improve Vodafone’s provision of a superior buyer expertise throughout its high-quality TV and versatile streaming companies”.

Kasia Kieli, president and managing director of Discovery EMEA, mentioned: “We’re more than happy that our relationship with Vodafone continues to develop. Thanks to this new strategic partnership our viewers and Vodafone’s clients may have direct entry to the perfect world and native Discovery content material anytime anyplace.”

The platform, which has already premiered in the U.Ok. and Eire, is about to characteristic over 50 originals and 55,000 beforehand aired episodes from Discovery-owned channels, together with HGTV, Meals Community, TLC, Animal Planet and others.