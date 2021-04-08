Discovery Plus Launches on Comcast Xfinity Flex, Coming Soon to X1

Discovery Plus, the cable programmer’s not too long ago launched nonfiction subscription streaming service, is now obtainable on Comcast’s Xfinity Flex set-top for broadband-only prospects.

Over the following few weeks, Discovery Plus will roll out to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform for pay-TV prospects as effectively, offering entry to the streaming service’s programming alongside reside and on-demand content material they get as a part of their TV subscription.

As well as, Comcast is launching Discovery’s direct-to-consumer companies Meals Community Kitchen and MotorTrend on Flex at the moment, with each SVOD packages additionally coming to X1 quickly.

Discovery Plus is obtainable within the U.S. for $4.99 monthly with adverts or $6.99 monthly for an ad-free model. The service affords greater than 55,000 episodes of present and older reveals from Discovery’s portfolio of networks, together with HGTV, Meals Community, TLC, ID, OWN, Journey Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and the forthcoming Magnolia Community from Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The streamer additionally contains greater than 50 unique titles and lots of of hours of unique content material, together with choose nonfiction content material from A&E, the Historical past Channel and Lifetime, and unique streaming entry to a set of pure historical past programming from the BBC.

Discovery Plus launched Jan. 4 within the U.S. and the corporate estimates an addressable market of 70 million households domestically for the service. In February, Discovery mentioned its direct-to-consumer streaming companies, together with Discovery Plus, Meals Community Kitchen and MotorTrend, had topped 11 million subscribers globally.

As soon as obtainable on every platform, X1 and Flex prospects can entry Discovery Plus by saying “Discovery Plus” into the Xfinity Voice Distant, or by discovering it inside the app part.

“We’re thrilled to develop our relationship with our valued accomplice Comcast to present their prospects with direct and easy accessibility to Discovery Plus and different functions throughout their industry-leading leisure platforms – Xfinity Flex, and shortly X1,” mentioned Gabriel Sauerhoff, SVP of digital distribution and industrial partnerships at Discovery.

Added Rebecca Heap, Comcast Cable’s SVP of video and leisure, “The launch of discovery+ on Xfinity Flex, and really quickly on X1, provides our prospects entry to extra of the very best leisure from one of many latest streaming companies on the market.”

Discovery’s Meals Community Kitchen is a subscription-based service ($4.99/month or $39.99/12 months) that offers prospects entry to hundreds of recipes and educational movies; reside and on-demand cooking courses with Meals Community culinary consultants and fan-favorite personalities; and concepts for fast and simple meals. The MotorTrend ($4.99/month or $44.99/12 months) is billed as the one auto-dedicated subscription VOD service on the market, offering greater than 3,600 hours of programming together with each episode of “Roadkill,” “Quick N’ Loud” and over 25 seasons of “High Gear.”

Xfinity Flex is a 4K streaming gadget included with Xfinity Web that extends options of X1 to the operator’s broadband-only prospects.