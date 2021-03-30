Discovery Plus Releases ‘The Swim’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In immediately’s TV information roundup, Discovery Plus launched a trailer for “The Swim,” and Apple TV Plus introduced unique Earth Day programming, together with “The 12 months Earth Modified” and new seasons of “Tiny World” and “Earth At Night time In Coloration.”

DATES

Apple TV Plus introduced new unique Earth Day programming set to premiere on April 16, together with “The 12 months Earth Modified” and new seasons of “Tiny World” and “Earth At Night time In Coloration.” “The 12 months Earth Modified,” narrated by David Attenborough, is a particular highlighting nature’s resiliency throughout the pandemic. It’s produced by BBC Studios Nationwide Historical past Unit, directed by Tom Beard and government produced by Mike Gunton and Alice Keens-Soper. Coming again for a second season, “Tiny World” is a six-episode docuseries that illuminates the the ingenuity of Earth’s smallest creatures. Paul Rudd narrates and government produces alongside Tom Hugh Jones, who additionally serves as author with David Fowler. Plimsoll Productions produces, with Grant Mansfield and Martha Holmes additionally serving as government producers. “Earth At Night time In Coloration” additionally returns for Season 2, centering round nature’s nocturnal wonders. Tom Hiddleston narrates the six-episode season, produced by Offspring Movies with government producer Alex Williamson and sequence producer Sam Hodgson.

FIRST LOOKS

“The Swim,” which follows long-distance swimmer Ben Lecomte as he embarks on a historic 5,000-mile swim throughout the Pacific Ocean to find the results of air pollution on ocean well being, will premiere April 15 on Discovery Plus, and the streamer shared the trailer solely with Selection. “‘The Swim’ paperwork an unprecedented human problem within the identify of creating marine ocean well being and conservation points entrance and middle,” stated Mickey Meyer, president of Group 9 Studios. “Group 9 Studios and Seeker are thrilled to companion with Discovery for this documentary that educates and drives viewers to take motion. On this case, to reverse the damaging affect people have had on our oceans.” “The Swim” is produced in affiliation with Seeker and Nomadica. Watch the trailer under.

RENEWALS

PBS introduced that “Miss Scarlet and The Duke,” starring Kate Phillips and Stuart Martin, will return for a second “Masterpiece” season, introduced by GBH Boston. The fan-favorite thriller sequence is government produced by creator Rachael New and director Declan O’Dwyer, together with Todd Berger, Patrick Irwin, Jin Ishimoto, Patty Ishimoto and Harvey Myman.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Freeform SVP of unique programming Lynn Barrie is departing her submit on the younger grownup cable community after three years. Employed by then-Freeform programming head Karey Burke, the programming exec oversaw scripted drama and comedy sequence; she had beforehand labored as comedy improvement VP at ABC. Deadline first reported the information.

PROGRAMMING

The CW Community, TBS and TNT have teamed as much as enhance promotion of “Wipeout” and “Kung Fu.” On April 2, The CW will air an encore presentation of TBS’ “Wipeout,” whereas on April 11, TNT will re-air the premiere episode of The CW’s “Kung Fu.” “Wipeout,” the reimagined excessive impediment course present, is hosted by John Cena, Nicole Byer and Camille Kostek and produced by Endemol Shine North America. Cena, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé and Keith Geller function government producers, alongside unique creator and showrunner Matt Kunitz. The “Kung Fu” reboot focuses on a younger Chinese language American girl who units off on an journey to China and returns residence to chaos in her hometown and household. The sequence stars Olivia Liang, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Vanessa Kai, Tony Chung and Tzi Ma. “Kung Fu” is government produced by Christina M. Kim, Robert Berens, Martin Gero, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Hanelle M. Culpepper and Joe Menendez government produce and direct.

PODCASTS

In an effort to broaden its unique digital choices, Fox Sports activities introduced the addition of recent WWE and MLB podcasts: “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” premieres March 29 with an episode that includes WWE celebrity Edge, and “Flippin’ Bats with Ben Verlander” debuts March 30 with a dialog with Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow. “Out of Character,” Fox’s first unique podcast devoted to WWE, focuses on unmasking WWE performers to study extra in regards to the particular person behind the alter-ego. “Flippin’ Bats” is a long-form dialog between the previous professional and a few of immediately’s high MLB gamers.

LATE NIGHT

Lil Rel Howery, Wyatt Russell and Jazmine Sullivan will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!”