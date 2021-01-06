Discovery Sets New Distribution Leadership

Discovery has locked in a brand new management workforce for distribution worldwide and within the U.S.

The corporate has named Eric Phillips to the brand new put up of president, international distribution technique. Michele Barney, who joins Discovery from AT&T, will tackle Phillips’ earlier position as president of affiliate distribution.

In his new place, Phillips will oversee technique, method and relationships for the corporate’s international distribution platforms, foremost Discovery Plus, the direct to shopper service that launched Jan. 4. A veteran of the corporate, he joined Discovery in 2002, and had served in his earlier position since 2013. He’ll proceed to work with Bruce Campbell, chief growth, distribution and authorized officer for Discovery, and can work intently with JB Perrette, president and CEO of Discovery Worldwide.

“Eric is an excellent government who has contributed enormously to Discovery’s development into one of the vital formidable TV model portfolios amongst distributors,” mentioned Campbell. “In his new position, Eric’s management shall be key as our firm accelerates its pivot to DTC whereas seizing alternatives to additional scale our attain globally.”

Barney will head distribution in america and Canada for Discovery’s cable channels and content material, managing carriage with all distributors together with cable, satellite tv for pc, telecom and digital. She may even report back to Campbell.

Most not too long ago Barney served as senior VP of content material and programing at AT&T, overseeing distribution throughout all of the telecom large’s platforms.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Michele to Discovery,” mentioned Campbell. “As a longtime associate to this firm, I’ve admired Michele’s enterprise acumen and talent to get a deal to the end line. She is principled, clear and truthful. We’re thrilled that she is going to lead our distribution workforce, particularly at the moment of trade transformation, to make sure that our highly effective model portfolio reaches the widest viewers doable throughout all platforms.”