Discovery SVOD Products Head to Sky Platforms Under New Carriage Deal – Variety

Comcast-backed pay-TV broadcaster Sky and Discovery have struck a brand new multi-year deal that can see Discovery’s non-linear manufacturers, akin to MotorTrend and different SVOD merchandise within the pipeline for the U.Ok. and Eire, made out there on Sky channels and platforms, akin to streamer Now TV.

Under the deal, Discovery’s portfolio of leisure channels may also proceed to be supplied throughout Sky platforms within the U.Ok., and on the Sky Deutschland platforms in Germany and Austria. The Discovery Channel will proceed to be supplied on Now TV within the U.Ok. and on Sky Ticket in Germany.

Sky Q and Discovery’s sports activities community Eurosport may also be working collectively across the rescheduled 2021 Olympics, with UHD and HD pop-up feeds devoted to particular sports activities and occasions for patrons within the U.Ok. and Eire.

As a part of the expanded deal, Sky Media and Discovery have additionally renewed their promoting gross sales partnership within the U.Ok. and Eire. The companies have mentioned they’re creating new alternatives for advertisers in VOD and through AdSmart. Reaching over 95% of the UK inhabitants, Sky Media represents all of Sky’s channels and in addition sells on behalf of a spread of different broadcasters and channels, together with Channel 5, Viacom and Discovery.

Associated Tales

General, the deal spans linear channel distribution, video on demand, direct to shopper merchandise, and an extension of the promoting relationship.

The renewed settlement comes greater than three years after a headline-grabbing carriage dispute between Discovery and Sky, which got here dangerously shut to seeing all Discovery content material yanked from Sky companies.

In a post-coronavirus local weather, nevertheless, a renewal of the deal is sensible for each events, and it’s probably extra broadcasters will band collectively underneath extra cheap deal phrases to leverage one another’s property and attain.

Stephen van Rooyen, CEO for UK and Europe at Sky, mentioned: “Our clients throughout the U.Ok., Eire, Germany and Austria can proceed to take pleasure in their content material, together with their world-class factual programming.

“We carry collectively the most effective content material from companions like Discovery, HBO and Showtime, add it to the most effective dwell sport in Europe, our award-winning Sky Originals and apps we love like Netflix, and put it multi function place on the world’s finest platform, Sky Q.”

Kasia Kieli, president and MD for Discovery EMEA, added: “Sky and Discovery have been working collectively for over 30 years to carry audiences the most effective in real-life leisure. We’re very happy that our strategic relationship continues to develop, and our new multi-dimensional settlement means Sky clients can proceed to take pleasure in our big selection of factual, sport, life-style and leisure channels and programmes for years to come.”

James Gibbons, EVP and GM for Discovery Networks U.Ok., Eire, ANZ, mentioned: “We’re additionally delighted to prolong the promoting partnership for our quickly rising U.Ok. portfolio throughout linear TV and VOD, and welcome Sky as a key distribution companion for our streaming companies within the U.Ok. and Eire, as we forge forward within the thrilling world of direct-to-consumer.”