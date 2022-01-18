Discreet performance by Facundo Campazzo in the tough loss of the Denver Nuggets against the Utah Jazz

It wasn’t the best performance for Facundo Campazzo nor for the Denver Nuggets, who fell for 125-102 in view of Utah Jazz in a new day of NBA. The Colorado State team could not repeat the great performance they had the night before in the outstanding victory against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cordovan point guard started the game on the substitute bench and could do little to reverse history once he was on the pitch. In total, he played 19 minutes and his final sheet consists of just two points, one assist and one rebound. His annotations came through a basket after a good combination with the Serbian Nikola Jokic.

Far away were records of the great night that the former Real Madrid had had, of 30 years, before the Lakers when he distributed five signature assists, contributed nine points and pulled down three rebounds. Previously, it had peaked on Thursday with a double-double in view of Portland Trail Blazers: 18 touchdowns and 12 assists (one less than the personal record in the category).

The Argentine spent 19 minutes on the court and only scored two points (AP)

As for the winning team, the French Rudy Gobert -who had missed the previous five games due to covid-19- had 18 points and 19 rebounds in his return to the lineup, while Donovan Mitchell signed 31 goals and was the top scorer of the match. the serbian Bojan Bogdanović he was also key by finishing with 21 points.

On the sidewalk opposite, the Serbian Nikola Jokic he finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists for his second triple-double in as many days to lead Denver. tied to Russell Westbrook (Lakers) with the most in the NBA this season with nine apiece and now has 66 in his career.

Aaron Gordon scored 20 points and Will Barton added 16 for the Nuggets, who have averaged 136.5 points in their last two games but scored just 14 in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Utah Jazz, who recovered after falling in their last four presentations, he’s won all three meetings with the Nuggets this season, including two on the road. Thus, they improved their record to 10-0 against teams from the Northwest Division of the Western Conference, while Gobert achieved his 15th consecutive double-double.

KEEP READING:

Facundo Campazzo had another great performance in Denver’s victory over the Los Angeles Lakers

Campazzo’s revelations: the dream outside of basketball, his idols and the cabals before NBA games

The anti-nuclear bunker that is 15 meters underground and where the NBA keeps the most precious secrets of its 75-year history