Discussed Kanpur Encounter: Two accused wanted surrendered

Two rewarded accused wanted in the murder of eight policemen during a police raid in Bikur village in Kanpur in search of notorious criminal Vikas Dubey surrendered in the special court of Kanpur Dehat district. The police gave this information on Thursday. Also Read – Pradeep Gupta, mastermind of Agra bus hijack, was shot in an encounter, treatment underway in hospital

According to an official, the court has sent both to jail for 14 days in judicial custody. Also Read – A bus filled with kidnapped passengers in Uttar Pradesh, found after 12 hours

Superintendent of Police Rural Brajesh Srivastava said on Thursday that Vishnu Pal Singh alias Jiladar (village head) and Shivam Dubey, accused in the Bikeru case, surrendered before the special court (UP dacoit-affected area) of Kanpur Dehat district. A reward of fifty thousand rupees was declared on both of them. Also Read – Vikas Dubey Encounter Case: SC dismisses petition against chairman of inquiry commission

Srivastava said that after getting remand of these two, the police will interrogate Bikeru.

Ten days ago, the UP STF arrested Shivam’s father Bal Govind from Karvi area of ​​Chitrakoot, an official said. After the arrest of Bal Govind, the police were looking for Shivam and Vishnupal.

On the night of two or three July, the police team went to arrest the notorious criminal Vikas Dubey in Bikeru village of Chubepur, after shooting bullets at the police team and killing eight police personnel including a Deputy Superintendent of Police. A few days later Vikas Dubey was also killed in an encounter while trying to escape from police custody.

(input language)