Discussions were held on important issues like high-level talks between Nepal and India, cross-border railway railways

Kathmandu: India and Nepal today held the 8th meeting of Oversight Mechanism (OSM) through digital video conferencing. In this, the top diplomats of India and Nepal held a digital meeting on Monday to review the progress of various development related projects in Nepal with the help of India. The meeting was held after Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on India's 74th Republic Day.

This is the first high-level dialogue between the two countries after Nepal released a new political map in May. According to sources in Nepal's Foreign Ministry, Nepali Foreign Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi and Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vijay Mohan Quatra led their country's delegation to this review meeting.

After the meeting, Nepal's Foreign Ministry said in its statement, "Under Nepal-India bilateral cooperation, Terai roads, cross-border railway railways, Arun-III hydropower project, petroleum products pipeline, Pancheshwar project, post-earthquake reconstruction Projects underway were discussed. "

Nepal’s foreign ministry further said that the discussion included irrigation, electricity and transmission lines, construction of Nepal Police Academy, integrated check post, Ramayana circuit, HICDP, motorized bridges on Mahakali river, agricultural and cultural heritage, among other topics. “

Various developmental projects underway with the help of India in Nepal were reviewed in this meeting, which was done through digital medium due to Corona virus epidemic. Let us know that India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the strategically important 80 km long road connecting Dharchula in Uttarakhand to Lipulekh Pass on May 8, after which there was tension in the relationship between the two countries.

Nepal protested this, claiming that this road passes through its territory. Shortly after this, Nepal released a new political map, which shows Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in its territory. In June, the Parliament of Nepal approved the new political map of the country, on which India strongly objected.

