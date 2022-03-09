Disgaea 6 Complete dates its landing on PC, PS4 and PS5: this is the latest trailer for this crazy JRPG

After a year of exclusivity with Nintendo Switch, the game is preparing to travel to other platforms.

Disgaea continues to give us reasons for lovers of JRPG let’s not lose sight of the franchise, as it has become one of the many sagas to be taken into account within this genre. Now, after a Disgaea 6 that maintained its exclusivity with Nintendo Switch for several months, the game edited by NIS America is preparing to land on PC, PS4 and PS5 through the edition Disgaea 6 Complete.

Disgaea 6 Complete will be released on June 28.Zed and company have been presented to the public again with a trailer in which we are also informed of the expected release date for the aforementioned platforms. So, if you were waiting for the release of Disgaea 6 Complete beyond Nintendo Switch, mark the June 28th in the calendar.

This version can be very attractive for fans of the franchise who have not yet tasted the sixth installment, as it alludes to its name with a proposal of the most complete. Leaving aside the main campaign of the game, Disgaea 6 Complete also includes all characters and cosmetic items which were released as post-launch DLC, allowing for more customization for our group.

Therefore, the crazy characters of Disgaea 6 Complete prepare for a second release that takes them beyond the borders of the hybrid console. In this way, PC and PlayStation users will be able to experience a story that, despite having epic and dark overtones like in other JRPGs, also has some comic leads that liven up any situation.

More about: Disgaea 6, Disgaea 6 Complete and JRPG.