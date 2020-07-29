Disgruntled leaders and ministers in central BJP are dissatisfied with party, have held a meeting in the past

Bhopal: In Madhya Pradesh, dissidents of the BJP are once again mobilizing. They have already held a meeting and there is also a preparation for meeting in the coming month of August. It is being claimed that the meeting has been held by those who are feeling neglected within the party. At the same time, Congress is taking a nip on this. Also Read – BJP MLA said to CM Yogi – Save me from the prison convict, Vikas is more dangerous than Dubey

The BJP has come to power in the state due to the leaders who changed the party from the Congress and they have been given a share of power. Many BJP leaders are dissatisfied with this. Former MP Raghunandan Sharma, while discussing with reporters, has admitted that many former ministers, former MLAs and former MPs have met, and the issue of neglect was important in this meeting. Also Read – Gehlot government wants to call assembly session since 31, revised proposal sent to governor

Sharma says that “There are many leaders who are sorry about the fact that the party and the organization are ignoring them, not communicating with them.” In the absence of dialogue and support, the worried leaders, who think of party interest, are field workers, they met. ” Regarding the forthcoming meeting, Sharma said that “Those who are angry will sit again on August 9 and inform their chief to the party. Everyone’s concern is that people coming from outside are being given great responsibility. ” Also Read – Rajasthan Crisis: Ashok Gehlot cabinet meeting, BSP chief framed screw

The Congress has quipped on the meeting of dissidents of the BJP. Syed Jaffer, vice-president of the Congress’s media department, says that “the leaders and activists, who are laying the strings in the BJP, watering the party with sweat, are beginning to understand the game of the party.” Whether it is the meeting of Raghunandan Sharma or Parul Sahu, the trouble is now coming open. Be a little relaxed, the one above will do justice. “