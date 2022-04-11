Disgusting episode in Brazilian football: a DT headbutted a line judge and the club fired him

A coach headbutts a line judge

The club Railway Sports Brazilian announced the termination of his coach’s contract, Raphael Soriano, for tipping a header to a line judge in a match for the regional championship of the state of Espirito Santo.

The entity reported in a statement that, “given what happened, the coach was released from the club” and that “repudiates all and any type of violence, whether physical, verbal, moral or emotional, mainly against women.”

“We stand in solidarity with assistant referee Marcielly Netto and we make ourselves available for whatever is necessary, ”added the club in the note.

The line judge was beaten by the coach of Deportivo Ferroviaria

The attack, whose image has had a wide impact on social networks, occurred this Sunday afternoon in a quarterfinal match of the so-called Capixaba Championship in the small town of Nova Venecia and in which the Desportivo Ferroviaria was eliminated after falling 3-1 against the Nova Venecia club, which advanced to the semifinals.

Dissatisfied with the referee’s decision to blow the whistle at the end of the first half when his team was about to take a corner kick, Soriano invaded the field of the Zenor Pedrosa stadium along with several of his players to demand explanations from referee Arthur Gomes Rabelo.

After the discussion with the referee and when he was about to leave the field, the coach headbutted the judge in the face, which earned him immediate expulsion. Soriano denied that he had committed the attack, attributed the confusion to an accident and said that the judge wanted to take advantage of the situation because of her status as a woman.

“If you say I attacked you, we will go to the police station. Let’s see if I assaulted you and if not, I’ll sue you. She’s saying I assaulted her. She lies. She is saying it because she is a woman. She is trying to take advantage of a situation because she is a woman, ”the coach yelled as he left the field to Educative TV of Espírito Santo.

The brawl began when the referee marked the end of the first half in full attack by the visiting team

Nova Venecia, the team that reached the semifinals after the victory, also issued a disclaimer about what happened on its official Instagram account: “There is no justification for aggression. Especially when cowardly addressing a woman. It doesn’t matter if you were born in another time. It doesn’t matter where you come from. It is talked about all day on TV, on the Internet, wherever you go. Therefore, we believe that the fight against violence against women must be dealt with very, very severely.”

“Not only do we repudiate the disgusting and cowardly attitude, but we also we expect and demand punishment for the coach across the boardso that acts like this never happen again, not only on a soccer field, but in all segments of our lives”, he sentenced.

The Espírito Santo State Football Federation He reported that he opened an investigation and that he will rigorously apply the due sanctions. The Federation said in its note that “repudiates any act of violence” and that he will give all his support to the judge.

