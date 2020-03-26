Dish Is Making Sling TV Streaming Package Free for Two Weeks

Dish Community’s over-the-top Sling TV service is providing free entry to its 45-channel stay TV bundle for 14 days. The corporate is positioning the transfer as a “public service” as hundreds of thousands of Individuals are quarantined at residence through the COVID-19 disaster.

From March 26 to April 5, U.S. shoppers who aren’t present clients of Sling TV can obtain 14 days of free entry to Sling Blue (commonly priced at $30 per thirty days). The service consists of entry to cable information networks like CNN, Fox Information, HLN, MSNBC and Bloomberg TV; cloud DVR; over 50,000 on-demand titles; and simultaneous viewing on three screens.

“With extra states and municipalities issuing shelter-in-place orders, everybody wants the newest data to do their half,” Warren Schlichting, group president of Sling TV, mentioned in a press release saying the two-week free supply. “We’re hoping to encourage Individuals to remain residence, and keep knowledgeable throughout this important time.”

Information viewing has spiked up to now a number of weeks amid the disaster: Based on Sling TV, viewership of tv information networks on the OTT service elevated 121% for the seven-day interval ended March 24 in contrast with vs. the identical time interval a month in the past.

Dish is hoping the free supply for Sling TV finally will appeal to subscribers who stick. After the 14-day free interval expires, customers can subscribe to Sling TV’s Blue package deal with a $10 low cost for the primary month.

Sling TV, launched in early 2015 as one of many first “digital” pay-TV providers, posted its first-ever quarterly subscriber loss in This fall of 2019. Sling dropped 94,000 clients, to face at 2.59 million on the finish of the 12 months. The sequential decline got here after Dish introduced a 20% value hike for Sling TV’s Blue and Orange packages, to $30 per thirty days, final December. As well as, the corporate dropped the Fox sports activities regional networks from Dish TV and Sling TV final July, earlier than the RSNs had been acquired by Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Final week, Sling TV kicked off an initiative dubbed “Keep In & Sling,” underneath which it added free entry to channels together with ABC Information, Fox Information, native Fox associates in 18 markets, and Cheddar Information to its assortment of three,000 TV episodes and films obtainable to anybody (no subscription required).